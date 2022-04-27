Where does Pascal go after interacting with players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a wide range of villagers for players to interact with. Out of the 397 villagers present in the game, there are several who are traveling NPC villagers. One of the most popular traveling villagers in New Horizons is a sea otter named Pascal, who players can only encounter when they are out diving in the sea.

Ciarra @1_2StepIsBanned

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Also, Pascal be laying down some deep quotes sometimes. Such an insightful stoner Also, Pascal be laying down some deep quotes sometimes. Such an insightful stoner#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/bxLcornSUx

Pascal visits players whenever they have a scallop with them, and he requests to take the scallop from the player. However, Pascal swims away once he has the scallop in his possession. This has prompted many players to question where Pascal goes after he receives the scallop.

What Pascal does after collecting scallops from Animal Crossing: New Horizons players

Pascal, the otter, can only be spotted when players are out in the ocean, diving and looking for scallops. Once they have obtained the scallops, players will encounter Pascal, who will appear near them, asking if he can have the scallop that players have found.

Once players offer their scallop to Pascal, he will give them some DIY recipes, pearls, or outfit pieces in exchange. Once the trade is complete, Pascal will swim away, but many players have wondered where Pascal heads off to when he swims away.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber ceomg decided to follow Pascal after he headed off after collecting the scallops, and here is what she found out.

For a while, players will notice Pascal simply swimming around while holding the scallop, which might prompt them to think that the sea otter probably just dives into the water and disappears. However, that is not the case.

When swimming and following Pascal, the sea otter, players will witness a specific spot in the ocean, where a line divides the ocean into a lighter section and a darker section. Once players swim into the lighter section with Pascal, they will notice Pascal simply disappearing without a trace. This might come off as a glitch at first, but this is how Nintendo makes NPC characters go away in New Horizons.

While players may have expected to follow Pascal to another destination by swimming behind him with his scallops, their efforts remain futile. Like most other non-playable items in the game, Pascal, too, disappears without a trace when his purpose has been served.

Edited by Danyal Arabi