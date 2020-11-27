Where is the secret RC-XD track on Nuketown '84 in Black Ops Cold War?

The release of Nuketown '84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been quite exciting for the community. However, the map holds a secret that has to do with the RC-XD scorestreak.

Appearing in every single Black Ops title since the original, the Nuketown map has seen its fair share of easter eggs and other little secrets. Developer Treyarch has always made it a point to make the map as interactable as possible, much to the community's delight.

In years past, the map has played host to easter eggs dealing with the mannequins. This year, the same easter egg is back, which you can read about in another article. However, in addition to the mannequin secret, there's another on the map that only involves the RC-XD and a racetrack.

The secret RC-XD track in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Some fans might remember that a similar easter egg involving the RC-XD appeared on previous iterations of Nuketown. Basically, Treyarch always allows the small remote-controlled scorestreak to navigate the map in ways players can't.

On Nuketown '84, there's another secret racetrack that allows the user to drive the RC-XD through the outer boundary of the map and avoid detection. The track runs from the back of one side of the map to the other. Using this is a great way to get behind the enemies and get yourself a free kill or two.

If you want to find the secret track, simply equip an RC-XD scorestreak (requires 800 score in multiplayer) and head to the back of the map with the white fence and generator. Next to that generator, you'll find a small hole in the fence. This is where you want to drive your RC-XD.

There is a secret RCXD trail on Nuketown '84 pic.twitter.com/CvyfSh9mp9 — Drift0r (@Drift0r) November 25, 2020

Once you're through, have fun driving through the track. Eventually, you'll find yourself on the other side of map. Don't take too long driving on the trail though, as the RC-XD has a timer on it. If you run that timer down, the car will explode no matter where you are.