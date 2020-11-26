Nuketown is back in Black Ops Cold War with mannequins galore.

This iteration of Nuketown, dubbed Nuketown 84, sees the map enter the era that Black Ops Cold War finds itself in. It is rundown and covered in graffiti. A lot of the mannequins have a punk vibe to them. It feels as 1984 as it possibly can.

Like every other version of Nuketown, the one in Black Ops Cold War comes with an Easter egg. Of course, that Easter egg involves shooting the heads off of every mannequin found on the map. Try it yourself and see. In total, there are 28 mannequins.

How many mannequins are in Nuketown in Black Ops Cold War

All 28 Mannequin Locations

This is assuming the player spawns on the Green side of the map. In the spawn location, turn around and there is female mannequin dressed in zebra stripes.

Image via Activision

Next, head out toward the Green House and turn around. This will reveal two mannequins. One is next to a shelving unit by the shed and the other is next to a door to a bunker.

Image via Activision

Two more mannequins are located on the deck of the Green House. Head up the stairs and they will both be by the railing that overlooks the Green Yard.

Image via Activision

Go inside and turn to face the door to the deck. There are again two more mannequins visible here. One is by the desk and the other is at the top of the stairs.

Image via Activision

Move to the bedroom of the top floor. Once again, two more mannequins are in this room. One is near the dress and the other is close to the window overlooking the Cul de Sac.

Image via Activision

Take the stairs down and move to the kitchen. This is located near the back door to the Green Yard. There will be a mannequin similar to the very first one standing near the counter.

Image via Activision

Exit the kitchen and walk to the front door of the Green House. Another mannequin of similar style is facing the corner just before the stairs.

Image via Activision

The last mannequin in the Green House is located in the Green Garage. It is a blonde male mannequin facing the wall of the garage near a breaker box.

Image via Activision

Move to the Cul de Sac and take the position right outside of the Green House front door. Turn toward the Nuketown sign. There will be three mannequins in view here. One right outside of the house and two further away near the car.

Image via Activision

The next mannequin is in the trailer in the middle of the street. Walk up the ramp and there he is. It is a another male mannequin with a red mohawk.

Image via Activision

Exit the trailer and stand in front of the Yellow House. Two mannequins will be in sight. One is right near the Yellow House door and the other is down the street by the barricade.

Image via Activision

Enter the Yellow House. There are no mannequins in the living room or garage here. Instead, two more will be seen facing opposite counters in the kitchen area.

Image via Activision

Go upstairs to the bedroom that overlooks the Cul de Sac. Another mohawk mannequin will be in the corner next to a lamp.

Image via Activision

Move out of the bedroom and toward the door to the Yellow House deck. Two mannequins will be in the room before the deck. One is near the shelves and the other is facing the window curtains.

Image via Activision

Exit the house and get onto the deck. A female mannequin will be to the left, facing the railing down into the Yellow Yard.

Image via Activision

Move to the Yellow Yard spawn location, the complete opposite of the starting point. Turn so that the area outside of the fence to the left can be seen. Two mannequins appear again. One is near a barrel and the other is in the middle of the spawn point.

Image via Activision

Lastly, there are two more mannequins in Yellow Yard. One is next to the brick oven. The other is behind an already headless mannequin, positioned as if he is pushing her on the swing set.

Image via Activision

Those are all of the Black Ops Cold War mannequins found in Nuketown 84 with all of their heads and limbs still attached.