Jackie Wells is one of the biggest tragedies in Cyberpunk 2077.

Spoilers are ahead, but by now, most Cyberpunk 2077 players have had to bear witness to arguably the saddest moment in the game. Jackie Wells is one of gaming's most likeable characters in recent memory.

He is the player character's best friend. They do missions together, until The Heist sees his untimely end. There is no saving Jackie. Players will have to decide where Delamain takes his body after he passes away.

Where to send Jackie's body in Cyberpunk 2077?

Jackie loses consciousness in the Delamain vehicle and never wakes up. The AI inside the car, because of the Excelsior package providing disposal of remains, asks V where Jackie should be taken.

The options are to have Delamain simply wait, take him to his family, or take him to Vik Vektor's ripperdoc clinic. A fourth option asks for a minute to process everything. This isn't an actual choice that moves things forward, it simply forces V to choose a bit later than normal.

Send Jackie to His Family/Leave Him in the Delamain

These two options actually give Cyberpunk 2077 players the same outcome. Either way, Jackie will end up with his family. Mama Welles will get to take care of her son's remains herself. This unlocks a special memorial quest that players can take part in. It also allows players access to Jackie's motorcycle.

Send Jackie to Vik Vector's

Sending Jackie to the ripperdoc will not open up the memorial section of Cyberpunk 2077. Delamain will advise Jackie's body was successfully delivered. Unfortunately, V will find out that Arasaka agents actually stole Jackie's remains.

Mama Welles will express her feelings of distraught over not seeing her son one last time. V will still get Jackie's motorcycle. The keys will be in a package sent by Mama Welles.

This choice brings an interesting segment near the end of the game. Jackie will actually appear to V as Cyberpunk 2077 inches towards its finale. It is another touching moment, much like the memorial. Each choice is really up to the player.