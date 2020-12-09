Shipwreck Cove is not new in Fortnite Season 5, but players will have to visit it once again.

Those who have already visited the location will be able to find it easily.. It can be a bit of a task for those who are not familiar with the location, however.

There are plenty of new locations on the map, so it is easy to get thrown off when traveling around the Fortnite island. It can host the NPC Cole. If this NPC isn't found in Retail Row, Shipwreck Cove is the place to check.

Where is Shipwreck Cove in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

Shipwreck Cove is, naturally, near the edge of the Fortnite island. It is close to where the ocean surrounding the island begins and even floods into the location. It is not a named point of interest, so players will have to have a keen eye to locate it from above.

It is almost in the very southeastern position of the map. If players have gotten to Catty Corner from the north, they are almost there. If they have gotten to Catty Corner from the south, they have gone too far.

Just beyond, or before depending on the approaching direction, the snowcapped mountains sits Shipwreck Cove. On the map, a small pond of sorts appears with a path of water coming from the ocean.

In-game, it sits between two hills. Inside of Shipwreck Cove will be, yes, a mass of wrecked ships. Some dangle from rocks while others have smashed into the land. This is an important location which has been a part of multiple challenges throughout various Fortnite seasons.

Season 5 sees it in the same location even as the remainder of the map drastically changes around it. Visit Shipwreck Cove to complete challenges or simply pay respects to the lost vessels that have found their grave there.