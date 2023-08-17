Where is the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 delivers an exciting adventure that allows you to venture through various areas. Every region provides distinct objects that can assist you in your quest. Even seemingly insignificant items in Baldur's Gate 3 hold significance, so it's essential to gather everything you encounter during your journey. An example of a valuable item you might encounter is the Spider Egg Sac. Classified as a Miscellaneous item, it has the potential to assist you in battles.

While locating the Spider Egg Sac isn't inherently complicated, it might become challenging if you fail to adhere to the correct directions within the Forest area. This article offers valuable insights into effectively acquiring the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur's Gate 3.

Here’s how you can obtain the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur's Gate 3

Forest area in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

During your playthrough in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, you will have the opportunity to acquire the Spider Egg Sac. Prior to setting out on the quest to obtain this item, ensure that you have reached the Forest area as shown in the image above. The exact location of the Spider Egg Sac is near the Silvanus Grove region.

As indicated on the map, it is positioned above the area known as Roadside Cliffs. You can also use the map coordinates, specifically X: 147, Y: 365, as a guide. Once you reach this location, follow these steps to successfully obtain the Spider Egg Sac:

You will come across a small bag veiled in spider webs (Image via Larian Studios)

After reaching the location, you'll encounter rugged slopes. Ascend and proceed.

Continuing onward, you will encounter another steep slope you can climb, named Cragged Rock.

Proceed ahead, take a right turn, and you'll find a Wooden Ladder.

Utilize the ladder to access the upper area. Head to the right, where you'll discover two boulders.

Nestled between these boulders lies a small bag veiled in spider webs. Engage with it by selecting the initial option called, "Survey the Spiders".

This interaction will initiate a test of your Intelligence (a die roll game).

Successfully complete the game, then opt for the second choice "Sleight of Hand". This will activate a test of your Dexterity.

Achieve success in the game by obtaining the required number on the dice.

Once you proficiently conquer the dice challenges, you can take the bag.

Steps to use the bag containing Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3

After obtaining the small bag containing the Spider Eggs, it will be placed in your inventory.

Access your inventory and choose the bag. Unzip the bag to obtain the Egg.

Pick the Egg and release it at your chosen location.

Once it's on the ground, attack it to break the Egg, resulting in the emergence of five spiders.

These spiders will accompany you wherever you travel and actively participate in battles with you.

Keep in mind that once you employ the Spider Egg, the spiders will remain by your side until you undergo a Long Rest. Upon completing the Long Rest, the spiders will disperse from your group. As a result, the Spider Egg Sec serves as a one-time utility in Baldur's Gate 3, necessitating prudent usage.

Hence, Spiders are highly valuable companions for your journey. Employ them in encounters where you find yourself encircled by a multitude of foes, as these arachnids will engage in combat following your instructions.