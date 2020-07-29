Where is Stack Shack in Fortnite Battle Royale?

Every week, Fortnite releases a new set of challenges. Of course, the Season 3 Week 6 challenges were leaked in advance on Twitter. However, the leaks did not turn out to be entirely true, as one of the challenges was to “Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner”.

Since cars have been delayed again, and Epic did remove the challenge subsequently.

Regardless, the one challenge which did turn out to be true was the “Catch a weapon at Stack Shack”.

You can see the leaked Fortnite weekly challenges below.

The cars should be activated just before challenges go live! #Fortnite

The challenge has brought focus to one of the landmark Fortnite locations that is otherwise hardly talked about. Further, the challenge itself is one of the most amusing and whimsical ones of recent times. To complete it, players are supposed to use a fishing rod to catch weapons lurking beneath the ocean surface.

Fortnite Challenge: Catch a Weapon at Stack Shack

It might sound perplexing, but all one has to do is to fish in the little white rings that you see on the Ocean's surface. You can follow the guide mentioned in this article, or the video posted below, for further help:

Where is Stack Shack on the Fortnite map?

In order to complete the above challenge, you will have to know exactly where the location is.

Stack Shack is situated on the western side of the Fortnite map. It falls South west of Sweaty Sands, and North-west of Holly Hedges. The location is towards the South of Coordinate A4.

Credit: gamespot.com

It is a dusty yellow wooden shack on top of a plateau separated from the island. There are a couple of grass patches near the house, and two trees. Further, there is a lantern hanging in front of the house, a wooden fence, and a boat on one side.

Credit: realsport101.com

Once you have figured out where the location is, you can follow the above mentioned video to complete the challenge. There is a barrel of fishing rods that players can use, and a couple of suitable fishing spots. Additonally, you should keep a look out for other players who might also make their way to the location in order to complete Fortnite Season 3, Week 6 challenges.