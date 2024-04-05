Where is Tobi, aka TBJZL? Sidemen member's current whereabouts explored

The Sidemen community and fans appear to find themselves dabbling with a new story involving YouTuber and streamer Tobi Brown, aka "TBJZL," who is rumored to be "missing." Speculation began circulating when the group released a video on their secondary channel, MoreSidemen, titled "TOBI'S LEAVING THE SIDEMEN." However, this is simply a clickbait.

During the video, the other six (TBJZL was not in the video) members engaged in an online game of Skribbl. At one point, a couple of them inserted a prompt suggesting that TBJZL was departing from the group. Participants then had to draw this prompt while the others attempted to guess the title:

The reason behind the rumor (Image via MoreSidemen)

TBJZL's absence during filming provided the perfect fodder for clickbait, leading fans to speculate wildly about his supposed departure from the group. In fact, the YouTuber leaving the group is extremely unlikely.

Where is Tobi aka TBJZL from Sidemen now?

Tobi's absence from yesterday's (April 4, 2024) video on the Sidemen's secondary channel was merely a smokescreen, a ploy to invent a clickbait-worthy title. It seems the group used his absence as a hook to lure fans into clicking on the video.

Despite his absence in the recent Sidemen videos and the clickbait titles, it's highly improbable that TBJZL would leave the group without any explanation. However, it's noteworthy that he also didn't feature in the latest Sidemen Sunday video titled "SIDEMEN BECOME MODELS FOR 24 HOURS" on March 31.

TBJZL's usual activity on Instagram stories has also been notably absent. His last post on X was on March 17, 2024, when he tweeted about Manchester United's victory over Liverpool.

While the exact reason for TBJZL's absence in the recent videos remains unclear, it's plausible that he's taking a break or involved in personal engagements, such as a vacation. It's not unusual for Sidemen members to take time off from group activities. For instance, YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" has occasionally missed videos due to his boxing commitments.

Who is Tobi aka TBJZL?

Tobi is one of the core members of the Sidemen, one of YouTube's most prominent groups. He has been with the group since its inception and has since grown his YouTube channel to over 4.9 million subscribers.

In addition to his YouTubeing activities, TBJZL is a full-time streamer, running a Twitch channel where he has amassed over 812,000 followers. This makes him one of the most followed Twitch streamers within the Sidemen group.

For those unfamiliar, he typically streams EA FC 24 (formerly FIFA) along with other combat-related games. Interestingly, his last stream was just two days ago (April 2, 2024), suggesting that he's not absent from his usual activities despite his recent absence from Sidemen videos.

He's also considered among the best footballers among influencers in the UK and has previously scored multiple goals and made assists in the group's long-standing event—Sidemen Charity Match.

