Where to use Treasure Tickets in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Treasure Tickets are one of the rewards that are offered to players in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players will be reminded of Cookie Cutter items if they get such tickets as a prize.

These tickets can be used instead of Crystals (premium in-game currency) to acquire a large variety of items. The primary use of Treasure Tickets is to strengthen the team to make Cookies perform better in battles. This article will guide players on how to make use of such tickets in the game.

Steps to use Treasure Tickets in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Players will have to open Cookie Run Kingdom and then tap on Gacha.

Treasure tab (Image via Brancliff; YouTube)

Step 2: They will have to head over to the Treasure tab.

Step 3: Mobile gamers will then have to Draw. One draw is worth one Treasure Ticket and five pulls are worth five Treasure Tickets.

How to get Treasure Tickets?

There are two main ways to obtain Treasure Tickets in the action role-playing game. They are:

1) In-game events

Players can complete orders from the Bear Jelly Train Marathon in the game. They can also stand a chance to win Treasure Tickets via Balloon Marathons, Tower of Sweet Chaos, and other in-game events.

2) Mileage Points

Users can head over to the Mileage Shop in the base-building game to buy a huge range of items like Soulstones, Rainbow Cubes, Arena Tickets, etc. The second most valuable item in the shop is Treasure Tickets that are worth 60 Mileage Points each in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Treasure Gacha

Players can stand a chance to pull any of these items via the Treasure Gacha by using the Treasure Tickets in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Also Read Article Continues below

Priestess Cookie's Paper Charm

Squishy Jelly Watch

Grim-Looking Scythe

Old Pilgrim's Scroll

Cheesebird's Coin Purse

Bear Jelly's Lollipop

Jelly Worm's Sticky Goo

Elder Pilgrim's Torch

Priestess Cookie's Paper Charm

Sugar Swan's Shining Feather

Edited by Srijan Sen