Where to watch Daequan's first gaming live stream today (September 24 2021)

Popular streamer Daequan recently returned to streaming, and this time, he appeared as part of NRG Esports. After their two-year long hiatus, the former TSM pair Daequan and Hamlinz had recently returned to streaming in August.

The duo reappeared with a bang with one of the most elaborate announcement campaigns in history. Missing posters were spotted all over Los Angeles, which finally made sense when NRG Esports released a video featuring the addition of the two streamers.

Now, after the excitement has somewhat settled in, NRG Daequan has announced the date for his very first gameplay stream since his return.

NRG Daequan announces details about his first gameplay stream after streaming hiatus

Daequan took to Twitter to announce that he would be returning to streaming gameplay sometime very soon.

Daequan @NRG_Daequan Friday 2pm variety gamer streams finally begin 🙏🏼 Starting with the game that started it all 👀 Friday 2pm variety gamer streams finally begin 🙏🏼 Starting with the game that started it all 👀

Daequan @NRG_Daequan 2pm PST 2pm PST

NRG Daequan will resume gameplay streaming on September 24, 2021, at 2.00 pm PST. With respect to "the game that started it all," fans speculate he is talking about Fortnite, and it would indeed be nostalgic for many fans to watch Daequan stream Fortnite once again.

Daequan couldn't have decided to resume streaming Fortnite at a better time. Chapter 2 Season 8 began just over a week ago and Epic Games has already provided loads of content for players to explore, with more coming soon enough. Furthermore, the game will soon host its fourth birthday event, which will add lots of interesting quests for players to complete.

The streamer refrained from revealing any further details about the content of his first gameplay stream since his return, which only adds to the suspense further. However, irrespective of the title, his fans would just love to see him back on Twitch after such a long hiatus.

While both streamers have returned to streaming, NRG Hamlinz returned to Twitch sooner than Daequan, who is yet to make his comeback. However, he will break his Twitch hiatus with the upcoming gameplay stream. Daequan has not streamed on Twitch since the beginning of 2020, but his impressive follower count of 4 million remains more or less intact.

