Where are Wolves in Fortnite Season 6?

The latest thing in Fortnite Season 6 is the ability to find wolves around the map.

Being able to tame wildlife like wolves is something the game has never done before. It's one of the many ways Fortnite has remained fresh for new and old players alike. Boars and raptors are the other tameable animals.

However, some players are still unable to find out just where the wolves are in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Wolves location

A common misconception is that players will simply find the wolves in any location at any time. It’s now common knowledge in Fortnite that wolves usually spawn in high ground areas such as mountains, hills, or forest areas.

The best spot to find Fortnite wolves is in Weeping Woods, as it's a highly dense forest with a wide range of wolves. Fortnite's done an excellent job of making the wolf spawn rate similar to what it would be in real life, with these wooden areas and high climate zones like mountains.

Players must assume that these will be the best locations to find wolves in-game.

Another great spot is towards Misty Meadows, a nice hilled area surrounded by large mountain ranges. If players strike out of luck in the forest, this should be the next target.

Typically, players can find a small pack of wolves here, even though it will just be a lone wolf roaming around most of the time. The last spot players need to look at is Boney Burbs. This open plain serves as a great spot for a pack of wolves to roam around.