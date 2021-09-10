Where is Xur? (September 10-14): Destiny 2 Exotic Inventory 

Destiny 2 is running in its third week, and Guardians are preparing with all kinds of gear for the upcoming revamped Trials of Osiris. Everyone will try to take advantage of any free exotic gear that the Agent of the Nine brings in and gain higher ground against other Guardians.

This week, Xur can be found on EDZ, near the Winding Cove waypoint. He has arrived with the kinetic auto rifle "Monte Carlo," and Hunter's exotic gauntlet "Liar's Handshake."

It doesn't end there as his wares also include Titan's exotic headgear "Helm of Saint-14," and Warlock's exotic gauntlet "Claws of Ahamkara."

Xur location for this week in Destiny 2 (September 10-14)

1) Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo, exotic auto rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Monte Carlo is a 600 RPM exotic auto rifle that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory. Interestingly, the weapon can also be acquired through drops from random activities.

The exotic perk Markov Chain increases weapon damage with every kill. Apart from that, additional melee kills will grant ammunition to the weapon.

The intrinsic trait, Monte Carlo Method, reduces the melee cooldown. Additionally, there is also a chance to fully recharge the ability with every combatant kill.

2) Helm of Saint-14

Helm of Saint-14 exotic headgear of Titan in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Helm of Saint-14 is an exotic headgear for the Titan class that was introduced in the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion.

Its armored perk blinds enemies within the Ward of Dawn, whilst also providing allies with additional overshield. Sentinel shield guard also blinds enemies as well.

3) Liar's Handshake

Liar's Handshake exotic gauntlet for Hunters in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Liar's Handshake is an exotic gauntlet for the Hunter class that was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter.

Its armored perk allows the wearer to follow up their first melee ability with an extremely powerful charge. This melee ability also heals the Hunters after landing a successful hit.

4) Claws of Ahamkara

Claws of Ahamkara exotic gauntlet for Warlocks in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Claws of Ahamkara is an exotic gauntlet for the Hunter class that was introduced in the Season of the Worthy.

The armored perk, The Whispers, grants the wearer an additional melee charge after landing a hit.

