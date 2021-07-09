Where is Xur this week? (July 9-13): Destiny 2’s exotic vendor location

Destiny 2’s Agent of the Nine, Xur is back with his exotic inventory yet again this week. With this year’s annual Solstice of Heroes 2021 in full swing, Guardians are looking for the best exotics to synergize with their respective skills.

Solstice is all about festivals of elements. Guardians all over the system are busy completing objectives by defeating enemies with numerous skills to acquire elemental orbs.

Exotics that make supers last longer, or any specific skills reset their cooldown, would be nice for the Guardians to get their hands on this week.

Xur’s Location and exotic inventory this week in Destiny 2:

Xur, this week, can be found near the Watcher's Grave waypoint on Nessus. He can be encountered northwest of the waypoint standing on top of a large crimson tree.

Destiny 2 Nessus region Watcher's Grave (image source via Bungie)

Guardians need to spawn on the Watcher's Grave waypoint on Nessus. After that, Xur can be found just northwest along the road beside "chamber of water".

He is selling his inventory residing on top of a crimson tree on the right side of the same road.

As always, Xur is selling a random exotic engram in Destiny 2, a kinetic grenade launcher called Fighting Lion, a Chest Armor for Hunter known as The Sixth Coyote, another Chest piece armor for the Titan class known as the Armamentarium, and yet another exotic chest armor for the Warlock class for the Wings of Sacred Dawn.

Fighting Lion

Fighting Lion is an exotic grenade launcher that sits in the primary slot of the inventory. Its perk, "Thin the Herd," grants increased damage to shields of combatants on a direct hit. Kills with this weapon will always drop primary ammo.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon Fighting Lion (image source via destiny 2 the game)

An additional perk refills the magazine of this weapon from reserves with rapid kills.

The Sixth Coyote

The Sixth Coyote is an exotic armor chest piece for the Hunter class in Destiny 2. This armor can hold every modification that a normal legendary armor can.

Destiny 2 exotic armor The Sixth Coyote (image source via Destiny 2 the game)

The intrinsic perk of this armor provides a second dodge charge for the class.

Armamentarium

Armamentarium is an exotic chest armor of the Titan class in Destiny 2. This armor can imbibe any modifications that a normal legendary armor can.

Destiny 2 exotic armor armamentarium (img source destiny 2 the game)

The exotic perk for this armor grants the Titans an additional grenade charge.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Wings of Sacred Dawn is an exotic chest armor of the Warlock class in Destiny 2. Similar to the aforementioned armors, this one can also hold any modifications that a normal legendary armor can.

Destiny 2 exotic armor Wings of sacred dawn (img source via destiny 2 the game)

The exotic perk for this armor grants the warlocks additional time while in the air, with increased weapon accuracy and damage reduction along with reducing incoming flinch.

Additionally, Xur provides a quest to gain an exotic cipher called Xenology. Guardians have to complete strikes, gambits, and crucible matches to acquire a free exotic cipher.

