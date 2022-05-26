×
Create
Notifications

Which Animal Crossing: New Horizons character has your birthday?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will always share their birthday with at least one villager in the game (Image via Nintendo)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will always share their birthday with at least one villager in the game (Image via Nintendo)
Riddhima Pal
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 26, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Feature

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are almost always guilty of having an unhealthy amount of obsession when it comes to the villagers in the game. In fact, the various villagers that Nintendo has included in New Horizons are often considered one of the most addictive aspects of the game.

youtube-cover

Naturally, players always want to find new connections with their favorite villagers to feel closer to them. For this purpose, there can be nothing better than sharing a birthday with their favorite villagers. Here are the birthdays of all 397 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so players can find out who they share their birthday with.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager birthdays

Although it is obvious that players will share their birthdays with at least one New Horizons villager, there are some dates where two or more villagers can have birthdays.

happy birthday to the superior mouse villager https://t.co/pwNbdgauHp

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in January

  • 1st - Bob
  • 2nd - Poncho
  • 3rd - Joey
  • 4th - Diana
  • 5th - Roald
  • 6th - Carmen
  • 7th - Harry
  • 8th - Pierce
  • 9th - Tiffany
  • 10th - Papi
  • 11th - Maddie
  • 12th - Moe
  • 13th - Puddles
  • 14th - Velma
  • 15th - Gladys
  • 16th - Ursala
  • 17th - Rizzo
  • 18th - Sherb and Chelsea
  • 19th - Simon
  • 20th - Opal and Quinn
  • 21st - Genji
  • 22nd - Francine
  • 23rd - Gwen
  • 24th - Rhonda
  • 25th - Savannah
  • 26th - Vivian
  • 27th - Admiral and Aurora
  • 28th - Margie
  • 29th - Cube
  • 30th - Flurry
  • 31st - Winnie

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in February

  • 1st - Bill
  • 2nd - Jitters
  • 3rd - Olivia
  • 4th - Lily
  • 5th - Penelope
  • 6th - Annalisa
  • 7th - Boomer
  • 8th - Frobert
  • 9th - Cleo and Flora
  • 10th - Stitches and Zoe
  • 11th - Pompom
  • 12th - Drago
  • 13th - Ribbot
  • 14th - Muffy
  • 15th - Kitty
  • 16th - Anabelle
  • 17th - Dobie
  • 18th - Dora
  • 19th - Freckles
  • 20th - Sprinkle
  • 21st - Puck
  • 22nd - Avery
  • 23rd - Pate
  • 24th - Anicotti
  • 25th - Hamphrey
  • 26th - Sheldon
  • 27th - Rosie
  • 28th - Naomi

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in March

  • 1st - Coco
  • 2nd - Barold
  • 3rd - Bonbon
  • 4th - Anchovy
  • 5th - Gala
  • 6th - Chevre and Chai
  • 7th - Molly
  • 8th - Zucker
  • 9th - Cyrano
  • 10th - Judy
  • 11th - Hopkins
  • 12th - Midge
  • 13th - Megan
  • 14th - Dotty
  • 15th - Julian
  • 16th - Doc
  • 17th - Cheri
  • 18th - Dom
  • 19th - Merengue
  • 20th - Hornsby
  • 21st - Elise and Faith
  • 22nd - Paula
  • 23rd - Axel
  • 24th - Skye
  • 25th - Billy and Celia
  • 26th - Fauna and Louie
  • 27th - Lolly
  • 28th - Baabara
  • 29th - Biff
  • 30th - Felicity
  • 31st - Klaus

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in April

  • 1st - Cephalobot
  • 2nd - Cashmere and Tammi
  • 3rd - Eunice
  • 4th - Buck
  • 5th - Beau
  • 6th - Hopper
  • 7th - Rasher
  • 8th - Maelle
  • 9th - Stella
  • 10th - Shari
  • 11th - Punchy
  • 12th - Melba
  • 13th - Candi
  • 14th - Rocket
  • 16th - Vesta and Marty
  • 17th - Charlise
  • 18th - Piper
  • 19th - Pietro
  • 20th - Stu
  • 21st - Agnes
  • 22nd - Phoebe
  • 23rd - Miranda
  • 24th - Walt
  • 25th - Bertha
  • 26th - Kevin
  • 27th - Katt
  • 28th - Ava
  • 29th - Coach
  • 30th - Angus

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in May

  • 1st - Clyde
  • 2nd - Mint and Roswell
  • 3rd - Sylvia
  • 4th - Deirdre
  • 5th - Paolo
  • 6th - Tank
  • 7th - Ozzie
  • 8th - Curlos
  • 9th - Bunnie
  • 10th - Patty
  • 11th - Cherry
  • 12th - Ellie
  • 13th - Biskit
  • 14th - Canberra
  • 15th - Leonardo
  • 16th - Ike
  • 17th - Gayle
  • 18th - Pekoe
  • 19th - Olaf and Sasha
  • 20th - T-Bone
  • 21st - June
  • 22nd - Colton
  • 23rd - Peggy
  • 24th - Deli
  • 25th - Derwin
  • 26th - Bruce
  • 27th - Del
  • 28th - Renée
  • 29th - Purrl
  • 30th - Hamlet
  • 31st - Marcie

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in June

  • 1st - Keaton
  • 2nd - Lucy
  • 3rd - Filbert
  • 4th - Reneigh
  • 5th - Camofrog
  • 6th - Raddle
  • 7th - Zell
  • 8th - Peanut
  • 9th - Cyd and Alfonso
  • 10th - Walker
  • 11th - Pudge
  • 12th - Bettina
  • 13th - Scoot
  • 14th - Pippy
  • 15th - Maple
  • 16th - Roscoe
  • 17th - Spike and Tangy
  • 18th - Cookie
  • 19th - Sally
  • 20th - Graham
  • 21st - Sydney
  • 22nd - Jacques
  • 23rd - Tammy
  • 24th - Bluebear
  • 25th - Drake
  • 26th - Marina and Marlo
  • 27th - Deena
  • 28th - Kidd
  • 29th - Merry
  • 30th - Broccolo and Weber

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in July

  • 1st - Curt
  • 2nd - Agent S
  • 3rd - Blaire
  • 4th - Apollo
  • 5th - Samson
  • 6th - Mira
  • 7th - Bree
  • 8th - Jeremiah
  • 9th - Huck and Static
  • 10th - Mott and Toby
  • 11th - Victoria
  • 12th - Olive
  • 13th - Twiggy
  • 14th - Dizzy
  • 15th - Caroline
  • 16th - Frita
  • 17th - Jay
  • 18th - Croque
  • 19th - Nibbles
  • 20th - Yuka
  • 21st - Prince
  • 22nd - Chow
  • 23rd - Elvis
  • 24th - O'Hare and Rex
  • 25th - Peck
  • 26th - Curly
  • 27th - Erik and Ketchup
  • 28th - Truffles
  • 29th - Lionel
  • 30th - Frank
  • 31st - Grizzly and Julia

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in August

  • 1st - Kid Cat
  • 2nd - Vladimir
  • 3rd - Benjamin and Tad
  • 4th - Bones
  • 5th - Poppy
  • 6th - Chester
  • 7th - Boots and Rory
  • 8th - Bud
  • 9th - Soleil
  • 10th - Cole
  • 11th - Gigi and Ace
  • 12th - Gloria
  • 13th - Tabby
  • 14th - Leopold and Rod
  • 15th - Wendy
  • 16th - Nate
  • 17th - Stinky
  • 18th - Rocco and Tiansheng
  • 19th - Alice and Tybalt
  • 20th - Lopez
  • 21st - Wart Jr.
  • 22nd - Rolf
  • 23rd - Nana
  • 24th - Jacob and Nan
  • 25th - Tipper
  • 26th - Rowan
  • 27th - Bangle
  • 28th - Chrissy
  • 29th - Gruff
  • 30th - Hazel
  • 31st - Audie

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in September

  • 1st - Violet
  • 2nd - Flo
  • 3rd - Maggie and Spork
  • 4th - Cally
  • 5th - Greta
  • 6th - Cesar
  • 7th - Tucker
  • 8th - Astrid
  • 9th - Pinky
  • 10th - Pecan and Rio
  • 11th - Peewee and Ione
  • 12th - Boone
  • 13th - Moose
  • 14th - Ricky
  • 15th - Tutu
  • 16th - Ed
  • 17th - Whitney
  • 18th - Bubbles
  • 19th - Fuchsia
  • 20th - Norma and Octavian
  • 21st - Henry
  • 22nd - Ankha
  • 23rd - Cranston
  • 24th - Apple
  • 25th - Mitzi
  • 26th - Teddy
  • 27th - Beardo
  • 28th - Kody
  • 29th - Marshal
  • 30th - Monique

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in October

  • 1st - Boyd and Raymond
  • 2nd - Diva
  • 3rd - Big Top
  • 4th - Goose
  • 5th - Elmer
  • 6th - Bitty and Tex
  • 7th - Cobb
  • 8th - Kiki
  • 9th - Drift
  • 10th - Benedict
  • 11th - Kitt
  • 12th - Lyman and Plucky
  • 13th - Chops and Gonzo
  • 14th - Egbert
  • 15th - Bea and Hippeux
  • 16th - Friga
  • 17th - Limberg
  • 18th - Al
  • 19th - Clay
  • 20th - Antonio
  • 21st - Sandy and Timbra
  • 22nd - Sylvana
  • 23rd - Groucho and Petri
  • 24th - Broffina and Snooty
  • 25th - Portia
  • 26th - Eugene
  • 27th - Jambette
  • 28th - Gaston
  • 29th - Rodeo
  • 30th - Wade and Frett
  • 31st - Shino

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in November

  • 1st - Butch and Rilla
  • 2nd - Iggly
  • 3rd - Snake
  • 4th - Lucky
  • 5th - Lobo
  • 6th - Boris
  • 7th - Bam
  • 8th - Alli
  • 9th - Pango
  • 10th - Rodney
  • 11th - Mac
  • 12th - Mathilda
  • 13th - Queenie
  • 14th - Pancetti
  • 15th - Sly
  • 16th - Daisy
  • 17th - Mallary
  • 18th - Tia
  • 19th - Amelia
  • 20th - Sparro
  • 21st - Flip
  • 22nd - Claudia
  • 23rd - Knox
  • 24th - Shep
  • 25th - Wolfgang
  • 26th - Willow
  • 27th - Phil
  • 28th - Peaches
  • 29th - Kabuki
  • 30th - Tasha

Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in December

  • 1st - Rooney and Sprocket
  • 2nd - Annalise
  • 3rd - Claude
  • 4th - Robin
  • 5th - Carrie and Hans
  • 6th - Kyle
  • 7th - Buzz and Monty
  • 8th - Eloise
  • 9th - Becky
  • 10th - Tom
  • 11th - Sterling
  • 12th - Lucha
  • 13th - Bianca
  • 14th - Freya
  • 15th - Chadder
  • 16th - Gabi
  • 17th - Cousteau
  • 18th - Fang and Azalea
  • 19th - Chief
  • 20th - Rudy
  • 21st - Blanche
  • 22nd - Quillson
  • 23rd - Ken
  • 24th - Chabwick
  • 25th - Ruby and Étoile
  • 26th - Pashmina
  • 27th - Goldie
  • 28th - Bella
  • 29th - Murphy and Vic
  • 30th - Hugh
  • 31st - Marcel
Also Read Article Continues below

Obviously, birthdays are a very exciting affair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as villagers gather from all over the island to celebrate it with the player. Naturally, things become all the more exciting if players have one or more villagers that they share their birthdays with, since they can celebrate it together. Therefore, players always look forward to sharing their birthdays with villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Atul S
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी