Which Animal Crossing: New Horizons character has your birthday?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are almost always guilty of having an unhealthy amount of obsession when it comes to the villagers in the game. In fact, the various villagers that Nintendo has included in New Horizons are often considered one of the most addictive aspects of the game.
Naturally, players always want to find new connections with their favorite villagers to feel closer to them. For this purpose, there can be nothing better than sharing a birthday with their favorite villagers. Here are the birthdays of all 397 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so players can find out who they share their birthday with.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager birthdays
Although it is obvious that players will share their birthdays with at least one New Horizons villager, there are some dates where two or more villagers can have birthdays.
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in January
- 1st - Bob
- 2nd - Poncho
- 3rd - Joey
- 4th - Diana
- 5th - Roald
- 6th - Carmen
- 7th - Harry
- 8th - Pierce
- 9th - Tiffany
- 10th - Papi
- 11th - Maddie
- 12th - Moe
- 13th - Puddles
- 14th - Velma
- 15th - Gladys
- 16th - Ursala
- 17th - Rizzo
- 18th - Sherb and Chelsea
- 19th - Simon
- 20th - Opal and Quinn
- 21st - Genji
- 22nd - Francine
- 23rd - Gwen
- 24th - Rhonda
- 25th - Savannah
- 26th - Vivian
- 27th - Admiral and Aurora
- 28th - Margie
- 29th - Cube
- 30th - Flurry
- 31st - Winnie
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in February
- 1st - Bill
- 2nd - Jitters
- 3rd - Olivia
- 4th - Lily
- 5th - Penelope
- 6th - Annalisa
- 7th - Boomer
- 8th - Frobert
- 9th - Cleo and Flora
- 10th - Stitches and Zoe
- 11th - Pompom
- 12th - Drago
- 13th - Ribbot
- 14th - Muffy
- 15th - Kitty
- 16th - Anabelle
- 17th - Dobie
- 18th - Dora
- 19th - Freckles
- 20th - Sprinkle
- 21st - Puck
- 22nd - Avery
- 23rd - Pate
- 24th - Anicotti
- 25th - Hamphrey
- 26th - Sheldon
- 27th - Rosie
- 28th - Naomi
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in March
- 1st - Coco
- 2nd - Barold
- 3rd - Bonbon
- 4th - Anchovy
- 5th - Gala
- 6th - Chevre and Chai
- 7th - Molly
- 8th - Zucker
- 9th - Cyrano
- 10th - Judy
- 11th - Hopkins
- 12th - Midge
- 13th - Megan
- 14th - Dotty
- 15th - Julian
- 16th - Doc
- 17th - Cheri
- 18th - Dom
- 19th - Merengue
- 20th - Hornsby
- 21st - Elise and Faith
- 22nd - Paula
- 23rd - Axel
- 24th - Skye
- 25th - Billy and Celia
- 26th - Fauna and Louie
- 27th - Lolly
- 28th - Baabara
- 29th - Biff
- 30th - Felicity
- 31st - Klaus
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in April
- 1st - Cephalobot
- 2nd - Cashmere and Tammi
- 3rd - Eunice
- 4th - Buck
- 5th - Beau
- 6th - Hopper
- 7th - Rasher
- 8th - Maelle
- 9th - Stella
- 10th - Shari
- 11th - Punchy
- 12th - Melba
- 13th - Candi
- 14th - Rocket
- 16th - Vesta and Marty
- 17th - Charlise
- 18th - Piper
- 19th - Pietro
- 20th - Stu
- 21st - Agnes
- 22nd - Phoebe
- 23rd - Miranda
- 24th - Walt
- 25th - Bertha
- 26th - Kevin
- 27th - Katt
- 28th - Ava
- 29th - Coach
- 30th - Angus
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in May
- 1st - Clyde
- 2nd - Mint and Roswell
- 3rd - Sylvia
- 4th - Deirdre
- 5th - Paolo
- 6th - Tank
- 7th - Ozzie
- 8th - Curlos
- 9th - Bunnie
- 10th - Patty
- 11th - Cherry
- 12th - Ellie
- 13th - Biskit
- 14th - Canberra
- 15th - Leonardo
- 16th - Ike
- 17th - Gayle
- 18th - Pekoe
- 19th - Olaf and Sasha
- 20th - T-Bone
- 21st - June
- 22nd - Colton
- 23rd - Peggy
- 24th - Deli
- 25th - Derwin
- 26th - Bruce
- 27th - Del
- 28th - Renée
- 29th - Purrl
- 30th - Hamlet
- 31st - Marcie
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in June
- 1st - Keaton
- 2nd - Lucy
- 3rd - Filbert
- 4th - Reneigh
- 5th - Camofrog
- 6th - Raddle
- 7th - Zell
- 8th - Peanut
- 9th - Cyd and Alfonso
- 10th - Walker
- 11th - Pudge
- 12th - Bettina
- 13th - Scoot
- 14th - Pippy
- 15th - Maple
- 16th - Roscoe
- 17th - Spike and Tangy
- 18th - Cookie
- 19th - Sally
- 20th - Graham
- 21st - Sydney
- 22nd - Jacques
- 23rd - Tammy
- 24th - Bluebear
- 25th - Drake
- 26th - Marina and Marlo
- 27th - Deena
- 28th - Kidd
- 29th - Merry
- 30th - Broccolo and Weber
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in July
- 1st - Curt
- 2nd - Agent S
- 3rd - Blaire
- 4th - Apollo
- 5th - Samson
- 6th - Mira
- 7th - Bree
- 8th - Jeremiah
- 9th - Huck and Static
- 10th - Mott and Toby
- 11th - Victoria
- 12th - Olive
- 13th - Twiggy
- 14th - Dizzy
- 15th - Caroline
- 16th - Frita
- 17th - Jay
- 18th - Croque
- 19th - Nibbles
- 20th - Yuka
- 21st - Prince
- 22nd - Chow
- 23rd - Elvis
- 24th - O'Hare and Rex
- 25th - Peck
- 26th - Curly
- 27th - Erik and Ketchup
- 28th - Truffles
- 29th - Lionel
- 30th - Frank
- 31st - Grizzly and Julia
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in August
- 1st - Kid Cat
- 2nd - Vladimir
- 3rd - Benjamin and Tad
- 4th - Bones
- 5th - Poppy
- 6th - Chester
- 7th - Boots and Rory
- 8th - Bud
- 9th - Soleil
- 10th - Cole
- 11th - Gigi and Ace
- 12th - Gloria
- 13th - Tabby
- 14th - Leopold and Rod
- 15th - Wendy
- 16th - Nate
- 17th - Stinky
- 18th - Rocco and Tiansheng
- 19th - Alice and Tybalt
- 20th - Lopez
- 21st - Wart Jr.
- 22nd - Rolf
- 23rd - Nana
- 24th - Jacob and Nan
- 25th - Tipper
- 26th - Rowan
- 27th - Bangle
- 28th - Chrissy
- 29th - Gruff
- 30th - Hazel
- 31st - Audie
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in September
- 1st - Violet
- 2nd - Flo
- 3rd - Maggie and Spork
- 4th - Cally
- 5th - Greta
- 6th - Cesar
- 7th - Tucker
- 8th - Astrid
- 9th - Pinky
- 10th - Pecan and Rio
- 11th - Peewee and Ione
- 12th - Boone
- 13th - Moose
- 14th - Ricky
- 15th - Tutu
- 16th - Ed
- 17th - Whitney
- 18th - Bubbles
- 19th - Fuchsia
- 20th - Norma and Octavian
- 21st - Henry
- 22nd - Ankha
- 23rd - Cranston
- 24th - Apple
- 25th - Mitzi
- 26th - Teddy
- 27th - Beardo
- 28th - Kody
- 29th - Marshal
- 30th - Monique
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in October
- 1st - Boyd and Raymond
- 2nd - Diva
- 3rd - Big Top
- 4th - Goose
- 5th - Elmer
- 6th - Bitty and Tex
- 7th - Cobb
- 8th - Kiki
- 9th - Drift
- 10th - Benedict
- 11th - Kitt
- 12th - Lyman and Plucky
- 13th - Chops and Gonzo
- 14th - Egbert
- 15th - Bea and Hippeux
- 16th - Friga
- 17th - Limberg
- 18th - Al
- 19th - Clay
- 20th - Antonio
- 21st - Sandy and Timbra
- 22nd - Sylvana
- 23rd - Groucho and Petri
- 24th - Broffina and Snooty
- 25th - Portia
- 26th - Eugene
- 27th - Jambette
- 28th - Gaston
- 29th - Rodeo
- 30th - Wade and Frett
- 31st - Shino
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in November
- 1st - Butch and Rilla
- 2nd - Iggly
- 3rd - Snake
- 4th - Lucky
- 5th - Lobo
- 6th - Boris
- 7th - Bam
- 8th - Alli
- 9th - Pango
- 10th - Rodney
- 11th - Mac
- 12th - Mathilda
- 13th - Queenie
- 14th - Pancetti
- 15th - Sly
- 16th - Daisy
- 17th - Mallary
- 18th - Tia
- 19th - Amelia
- 20th - Sparro
- 21st - Flip
- 22nd - Claudia
- 23rd - Knox
- 24th - Shep
- 25th - Wolfgang
- 26th - Willow
- 27th - Phil
- 28th - Peaches
- 29th - Kabuki
- 30th - Tasha
Animal Crossing villagers' birthdays in December
- 1st - Rooney and Sprocket
- 2nd - Annalise
- 3rd - Claude
- 4th - Robin
- 5th - Carrie and Hans
- 6th - Kyle
- 7th - Buzz and Monty
- 8th - Eloise
- 9th - Becky
- 10th - Tom
- 11th - Sterling
- 12th - Lucha
- 13th - Bianca
- 14th - Freya
- 15th - Chadder
- 16th - Gabi
- 17th - Cousteau
- 18th - Fang and Azalea
- 19th - Chief
- 20th - Rudy
- 21st - Blanche
- 22nd - Quillson
- 23rd - Ken
- 24th - Chabwick
- 25th - Ruby and Étoile
- 26th - Pashmina
- 27th - Goldie
- 28th - Bella
- 29th - Murphy and Vic
- 30th - Hugh
- 31st - Marcel
Obviously, birthdays are a very exciting affair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as villagers gather from all over the island to celebrate it with the player. Naturally, things become all the more exciting if players have one or more villagers that they share their birthdays with, since they can celebrate it together. Therefore, players always look forward to sharing their birthdays with villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.