Which is Baldur's Gate 3's favorite class? Week 1 stats reveals interesting data

Baldur's Gate 3 is all about classes and races, and the numbers from the opening week perfectly sum up the different choices made available to the players. The recent data set has come directly from the developers of Larian Studios, so there's no doubting the staggering facts. Regarding classes, the figures are spread out quite heavenly, but there's a firm favorite.

The community has made its choice clear, and Paladins is the fan-favorite. It has been the highest-picked class for all who have started their game on the opening weekend. While other classes have their fair takers, Paladins have indeed won over the vast majority.

Paladins top the list of favorite Baldur's Gate 3 classes in the opening weekend

Per the data from Larian Studios, Paladins is the only class selected over 200,000 times. This makes it the sheer favorite of players, which perhaps has to do with the strengths of this particular class. While the actual number is unknown, it's somewhere along 230,000 times.

Several classes follow Paladins pretty closely. Sorcerer is the second favorite, with numbers close to 200,000. Warlock has been the third-favorite choice, followed closely by the Bard and Rogue classes. This duo has almost equal representation among all those who played Baldur's Gate 3 in the opening weekend.

Cleric seems overwhelmingly less favored for the players during the opening weekend. It barely managed to cross the 50,000 mark and is the only class below the 100,000 mark. One primary reason could be due to how the class operates in general.

Clerics are essential in almost every class, as they tend to perform various tasks. A cleric is necessary for every squad, from buffing teammates to healing allies. However, finding one of them in the form of Shadowheart is pretty straightforward. She's one of the earliest companions for players to recruit, which is perhaps why so few have chosen the cleric class for their custom character.

The numbers from the opening weekend of Baldur's Gate 3 also shed a positive light on the overall in-game balance. It looks pretty certain that no one class is 'broken,' despite the strong preference for Paladins.

As more players join the journey, the selection of classes is expected to change. Moreover, this is purely based on Baldur's Gate 3 players on PC, as the PlayStation 5 launch is yet to occur. Unless there's any unforeseen delay, PS5 players can play starting September 6, 2023.