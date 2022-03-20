Which banners are coming to Genshin Impact after Raiden Shogun? Official release dates revealed

Genshin Impact 2.5 has a little over a week before the new 2.6 update is released. Currently, players can wish for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi banners in the second half of version 2.5. There are players who wait for the context of the upcoming characters in the new update before wishing on the current banner.

Fortunately, the recent 2.6 Special Program has revealed new banners for the upcoming update. Genshin Impact will release a new five-star character and two five-star reruns as the new update drops on March 30, 2022.

This article will cover all upcoming banners coming in version 2.6 after Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact 2.6's upcoming banners and their official release dates revealed

The 2.6 Special Program has revealed the following characters coming to the feature banners:

Kamisato Ayato and Venti (Phase-1)

Kamisato Ayaka (Phase-2)

Kamisato Ayato is a new five-star character who will make his first appearance in Genshin Impact 2.6 update. He is a hydro sword user that can use his elemental skill and elemental burst to deal off-field or on-field damage.

Venti is one of the first five-star archons who was introduced in the early stages of Genshin Impact. He is one of the best supports in the game and is known for his crowd control abilities.

Ayato will appear in the first half of the update alongside Venti, who is returning to feature banners after a whole year. The release date of Ayato and Venti’s banner will be right after the update maintenance ends on March 30, 2022.

Along with the event wish banners, the weapon banners during the first half of the update will have Ayato and Venti’s signature weapon. Elegy for the End is an old five-star bow that complements Venti’s kit as it focuses on Energy recharge and Elemental Mastery.

Haran Geppaku Futsu is Ayato’s signature weapon which has crit-rate as a secondary stat and can provide an elemental damage bonus to its users.

The second half of the update will have a solo rerun of Kamisato Ayaka, a cryo sword user returning to feature banners after a long time. Based on the game's pattern of release schedules, banners in the second half get released 20 days after the patch update. In that case, players can expect Ayaka’s banner to release on April 19 or April 20, 2022, depending on the player’s timezone.

The weapon banner is expected to run with a Mistsplitter Reforged alongside another five-star weapon which is yet to be announced.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan