Genshin Impact 2.6 release date, next banners, and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream has brought a lot of content to hype players for the new 2.6 update. The 2.6 Special Program gave a sneak peek of upcoming new events, new character banners, new story quests, and much more.

Kamisato Ayato will debut along with two other reruns in the new update, so consider saving Primogems to obtain him. Players will get to explore a new region and fight new monsters there.

It will still be a few weeks before the new update launches so players can focus on pre-farming materials or saving Primogems.

This article will cover the 2.6 update, release date, upcoming banners, and more.

Release date for Genshin Impact 2.6, its banners, Inazuman festival, and many more

The 2.6 Special Program has announced that the new 2.6 update is scheduled to release on March 30, 2022. With the release of the new update, players will get to experience all the new content that was showcased in the live stream.

Some of the content that players will experience includes the following:

Upcoming 2.6 Banners

Starting with the main highlight of the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.6 update, players will get to wish on a new five-star character and on two reruns.

Kamisato Ayato will make his first appearance in the first half of the update alongside Venti’s rerun. The second half will witness a solo rerun of Kamisato Ayaka. This means that if players can get enough Primogems, they have a chance to obtain both the Kamisato siblings.

Additionally, phase-1 of the Genshin Impact 2.6 weapon banners will feature the signature weapons of the Ayato - Haran Geppaku Futsu and Venti’s signature weapon - Elegy for the End. Haran Geppaku Futsu has a crit-rate as a secondary sub-stat and can increase the elemental damage bonus by 12% at refinement level 1.

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 2.6 weapon banner will feature Ayaka’s signature weapon - Mistsplitter Reforged. The four-star characters and weapons that will appear on the feature banners have not yet been announced.

Inazuma Festival

Book stall in Irodori festival (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will be able to participate in the Irodori Festival, an Inazuma-based festival held to celebrate the opening of Inazuma borders to other nations. The Irodori Festival is the main event for the 2.6 update which will organize four mini-games.

The mini-games will feature sword fighting, taking themed photographs, arranging flowers, and clearing stages in the new Theater Mechanicus.

Players can claim a free Xingqiu after they complete all the event challenges from the four mini-games. Completing the challenges will also reward players with tons of Primogems, Mora, Hero Wits, and many other rewards in Genshin Impact.

The Chasm unlocked with new types of enemies

A lot of new information about The Chasm was disclosed in the 2.6 Special Program. The new Archon Quests will take players to The Chasm, which is filled with the Abyss Order, who are planning something again. Players will also meet Dainsleif in The Chasm via Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

The area is divided into two different regions -

The Surface

The Underground Mines

The Chasm are swarming with enemies in the dark, where players will encounter three new enemies:

Ruin Serpent

Floating Fungus

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

New enemies residing in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ruin Serpent is the new boss that will drop Geo-based materials and character ascension material called Ruin Fang. It is still unclear which future characters will need this for their ascension.

Players will have to use a special gadget called a Lumenstone Adjuvant to navigate themselves inside the underground mines. The gadget can illuminate dark pathways for players to easily explore the area.

The gadget has a leveling system so maxing it out can help players during their expeditions and players can collect decent rewards by leveling the gadget as well.

