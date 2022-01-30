Which is the best Ambush Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom soon outgrew the typical meta of a Charge class Cookie being the main DPS character. The inclusion of several DPS characters who play the Mid and Rear lines prompted this change. Furthermore, Cookie Run: Kingdom makers pushed the meta by releasing powerful Front Defense Cookies like Strawberry Crepe and Hollyberry.

Ambush Cookies is one of the classes focused on the DPS role, as they can get behind enemy lines and deal damage without having to face resistance as the enemy continues to try to march forward.

Diving into the best Ambush Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While a total of nine Ambush Cookies are currently playable in Cookie Run: Kingdom (1 Common, 2 Rare, 2 Special, and 4 Epics), the Cookie which is the most worth investing in has to be the Sorbet Shark Cookie.

The in-game description for Sorbet Shark reads:

"Once upon a time, there was a shark that lived in the deep blue sea. This curious swimmer often popped up to the surface to watch the pirates party on their ships. The shark yearned to join the Cookies for these parties, but they always ran away. Saddened, the shark disappeared into the sea for ages. Until suddenly... Sorbet Shark Cookie burst forth from the depths! This Cookie is, frankly, not the fastest runner, can only make bubbly noises instead of words, and gets soggy in the water just like everyone else. But even so, Sorbet Shark Cookie is always wearing a bright smile! After all, the world above the sea is vast, and there's so many things to see!"

As the name suggests, Sorbet Shark was originally a shark who later took on the form of a Cookie. Much of the lore around them is related to pirates as they always wanted to be one.

Listed among the best Cookies in both Ovenbreak and Kingdom, Sorbet Shark can deal more effective AoE damage than any other character in the game. They are one of the few Cookies whose standing has not been affected by the release of the new Tea Knight and Eclair Cookie.

Statistics of Sorbet Shark Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sorbet Shark's "Shark Splash" skill has them going behind enemy lines in their true shark form and dealing AoE damage to every enemy caught in their run. Additional damage is levied on all enemies or Cookies with the highest Max HP in the damage radius.

(Additional damage has a maximum limit of 300,000 per hit and is counted as true damage)

Single Hit Damage: 128.1%

Damage to Max HP (Cookies): 18% (increases by 1.2% with every level upgrade)

Single Hit Damage (Others): 378% (increases by 51.2% with every level upgrade)

Cooldown: 17s

True Damage is randomized here at a 5% difference compared to other damage types.

They are by far the most suitable choice for Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want the absolute best DPS character for their PvE or PvP team.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.

