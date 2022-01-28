Which is the best Charge Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom in 2022?

The introduction of multiple powerful Defense Cookies soon after the debut of Cookie Run: Kingdom established the "tank" team composition meta. It features a Defense Cookie forcing the enemy back while the mid and rear lines provide steady damage.

The most used Front Cookies are powerful Defense Cookies such as Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe. This is the primary reason why the Cookie Run: Kingdom community has mainly neglected the other Front position class of Cookies.

As the name implies, Charge Cookies strike head-on towards the adversary and deliver immense damage. Using a Charge Cookie may be helpful with the current meta since a head-on strike will weaken the enemy's front line, throwing off their battle plan.

The Tea Knight Charge Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

With a total of eleven Charge Cookies currently playable in Cookie Run: Kingdom (2 Common, 1 Rare, and 8 Epics), the Cookie that is the most worth investing in has to be Tea Knight Cookie.

Tea Knight's storyline revolves around his various quests in the past in the land of Beast-Yeast, where he even reportedly was with Hollyberry Cookie for a while.

As a new Cookie, it is yet to be seen how he will be integrated into the main World Exploration storyline. At least one can expect him to feature in a meaty excerpt given his background.

Tea Knight Cookie statistics in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Tea Knight's "Wrath of the Commander" skill involves rushing at the enemy with his sword inflicting damage to all enemies in range. Despite being a Charge Cookie, the main focus of this skill is the various buffs he brings to the table.

Cooldown: 18 seconds

18 seconds Single hit DMG: 542.4% (+7.38% DMG per level)

542.4% (+7.38% DMG per level) ATK Increase: 6.0% for the two Cookies with the highest ATK for 8.0 sec

6.0% for the two Cookies with the highest ATK for 8.0 sec CRIT% Increase: 12.0% for the two Cookies with the highest CRIT% for 8.0 sec

12.0% for the two Cookies with the highest CRIT% for 8.0 sec Every Stack of Wrath of the Commander: ATK 50.0%, ATK SPD 20.0%

ATK 50.0%, ATK SPD 20.0% Fourth stack of Wrath of the Commander: ATK 100.0%, ATK SPD 150.0%

The Tea Knight is widely regarded as one of Cookie Run Kingdom's top DPS characters. If players feel a "tank" comp isn't working for them, they can swap out their Defense Cookie for a Tea Knight Cookie.

