Which is the best boat defense in Clash Royale (2022)

Clan Wars is an important part of Clash Royale as they allow players to win useful rewards that include special chests, Magic Items and resources. Players must create a boat defense for enemies to attack and also create an 8-cards deck to attack the enemy's boat defense.

Boat defense is a unique type of combat where players place troops in a storage area that is deployed, when attacked by opponents. Therefore, building a strong boat defense in Clash Royale will help you waste the enemy's attacks and win the clan war.

Best Boat Defense in Clash Royale

Boat Defense in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Boat Defense is a clan war battle that requires three Elixir Storages. Each storage compartment can hold up to four troops. To build a competent boat defense, players must choose a total of 12 troops.

Each enemy attack results in the deployment of a defense troop. The order in which troops are deployed is predetermined to ensure that the boat defense functions as intended by the player. Since the troops do not require any Elixir, players can select troops with high Elixir values without fear of losing their Elixir edge.

However, players can only add troops that have already been unlocked. Therefore, if players don't have any of the troops displayed here, they must change the combination. The following are the best boat defenses in Clash Royale that can help players win clan wars and Magic Items.

Storage 1

The troops should be in the following order: Pekka, Golem, Three Musketeers, and Royal Giant. Since all of these troops have large hitpoints and can target structures, they can certainly be very useful in battles. While the Pekka saves storage, and the Golem diverts enemy troops' attention, the Three Musketeers can assault strong air troops with the Royal Giant attacking the enemy's tower.

Storage 2

The troops should be in the following order: Giant Skeleton, Goblin Giant, Elite Barbarians, and Ram Rider. The Giant Skeleton can soak up significant damage while both the Goblin Giant and Elite Barbarians attack enemy troops. Finally, the Ram Rider is a strong building-targeting troop that can easily take down the structure.

Storage 3

The troops should be in the following order: Electro Giant, Royal Recruits, Mega Knight, and Sparky. Electro Giant is one of the strongest cards in Clash Royale and can easily take down the tower. Royal Recruits and Mega Knights are good for attacking, while Sparky can be the deadliest troop here if it generates electric power.

This is often recognized as the best boat defense in Clash Royale that helps in wasting a lot of the enemy's resources. As per their requirements, players can always change the order and troops.

