Which is the best shotgun in Free Fire?

Free Fire provides a diverse form of battle royale gameplay to the players with its expanding range of weapons, characters and maps. Gradually, players develop their niche and find weapons and characters that blend well with their playstyle.

Among all the guns that are available in the game's arsenal, Shotguns are one of the most underrated class of weapons in Free Fire. However, many people avoid picking them in matches as they are not versatile in-nature and are useful in close-range combats only.

Shotguns' in-game strength and utility is what makes them the right choice. If you pair them with ARs/Snipers in your matches, then they can easily obliterate enemies in the final zones. Thus, in this article, we discuss the best shotguns in Free Fire and determine their strengths and weakness.

List of best shotguns in Garena Free Fire

#1 M1887

Statistics of M1887 Shotgun in Free Fire

M1887 is, undoubtedly, the best Shotgun in Garena Free Fire. On paper, it inflicts 100 damage, which is a lot. It has a decent rate of fire combined with a high reloading speed. However, amateur players might not be able to take full advantage of this gun as its downside is that it has only two shells in its chamber.

#2 M1014

The M1014 Shotgun in Free Fire

The M1014 shotgun is very balanced in Free Fire as it has high damage stats. It also has enough shells to fire multiple shots if you miss the first shot. It is a decent choice for beginners who are just learning their way through shotguns and want to master the use of the weapon. However, it doesn't have enough armor penetration, which can cause you the battle in crunch situations.

#3 SPAS12

Statistics of SPAS 12 Shotgun in Free Fire

SPAS12 is a situation-based shotgun in the game, and the only good side to the gun is that you have enough bullets to recover your lost shots. It is a single fire weapon which makes it a precarious choice for even close-range encounters in the game.

