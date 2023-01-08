The New Year's gift for Cookie Run: Kingdom fans is out in the form of an Epic Support character named Prophet Cookie. The fortune teller has one of the most unique and complex skills of any character across categories and rarities.

His "Seven Prophecies" skill makes him the first Cookie with the ability to wield multiple skills in battle. However, there is quite a catch to Prophet winning that title. Read on to learn more about his diverse skill and how best to optimize the same using toppings.

How to boost Prophet Cookie's value in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (January 2023)

Before comparing various topping builds, let's discuss the Support Cookie's skill in detail.

DMG of Seven Prophecies: total DMG will range from 190.4% to 662.4%

Amplified Debuffs: +5.0% for 20 sec; stacks up to x1

Healing: heals 10.0% of ATK every 1 sec for 5 sec

Amplified Buffs: +17.5% for 20 sec; stack up to x1

Locked Prophecy: activated upon exceeding 10.0% in CRIT% with Toppings

Two sections from the "Seven Prophecies" abilities are major talking points in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, namely the "DMG of Seven Prophecies" and "Locked Prophecy." Other aspects of the skill will remain constant regardless of different topping builds.

The "DMG of Seven Prophecies" refers to Prophet Cookie's ability to wield the skills of different Cookies. Here, the fortune teller will perform any one of the seven skills randomly with every skill cast. Hence, the broad DMG range specified above.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Open the scroll to read the words of prophecy...

Only Prophet Cookie can see what the future holds



NEW EPIC: Prophet Cookie

🥠New Year's Crunchy Fortunes

Crystal Shop

Knowing that randomized attacks will not suit the requirements of most Cookie Run: Kingdom players, Devsisters have added the option to pick one ability that the Prophet will stick to. The process of picking out that skill is rather complicated.

The CRIT% boost provided by a specified topping build will determine the skill wielded by Prophet. The following chart explains the same:

x.0: Mala Sauce Cookie's skill

x.1: Mala Sauce Cookie's skill

x.3: Squid Ink Cookie's skill

x.4: Squid Ink Cookie's skill

x.5: Mango Cookie's skill

x.6: Dark Choco Cookie's skill

x.7: Dark Choco Cookie's skill

x.8: Sea Fairy Cookie's skill

x.9: Frost Queen Cookie's skill

This means that if players want their Prophet Cookie to perform Frost Queen Cookie's skill, they will have to pick a topping build that provides a 10.9%/11.9%/12.9%, and so on, CRIT% boost.

If players are looking to incorporate Prophet into their Cookie Run: Kingdom teams, it's most likely that they are looking at a Healer/Additional DPS role, and ensuring the Healer's survival is key to the team's overall survivability.

But players also have to consider that Prophet has one of the highest cooldowns in the game, on par with the BTS Cookies. This proves that a full Solid Almond or Swift Chocolate topping build is the way to go.

Both of these will provide x.9% CRIT boost, meaning it will provide the ability to use Frost Queen's skill. This is the most lethal of the seven skills that Prophet can pick from.

The choice between the two will boil down to the specific traits of your Cookie Run: Kingdom team, with Swift Chocolate working better in PvE and Solid Almond being almost a necessity in PvP.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

