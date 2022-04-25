Which characters can use The Bell in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact officials put the same amount of effort into their weapons as they do into their character designs, and The Bell is no exception. The Bell is a part of the Wanderer's Troupe weapon series that includes:

The Bell

The Flute

The Stringless

The Widsith

The Bell is a 4-star claymore that players can obtain through the gacha system. Players can summon this weapon either from the Standard Wish Banner or the Epitome Invocation (Weapons Banner).

Elle | Mistsplitter haver arc @MONAMEGASTUS The Wanderer's Troupe weapon series arguably has the best 4* weapons. Genshin just needs to add a character who can utilize The Bell's passive and second stat to make it useful. The Wanderer's Troupe weapon series arguably has the best 4* weapons. Genshin just needs to add a character who can utilize The Bell's passive and second stat to make it useful. https://t.co/D3ZEjbn4S1

The Bell is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful weapons in Genshin Impact and can be a strong weapon when equipped with the right hands. Here is a guide for players to know everything about The Bell and the characters who can use it.

Everything about The Bell in Genshin Impact

Released in September 2020, The Bell has shared the Epitome Invocation with other 4-star and 5-star weapons for about 7 times now. The 4-star claymore has a Base ATK of 510 & 41.3% HP as a secondary substat when fully ascended to level 90.

At refinement level 1, the weapon will generate a shield when the character takes damage. The shield can absorb damage up to 20% of max health and lasts for 10 seconds or until it is broken. Additionally, the character will gain 12% increased damage when protected by the shield.

The Bell with max refinements (Image via Genshin Impact)

With higher refinements, it receives higher Damage absorption and increased damage percentages. Here is a basic rundown of the stats at higher refinements:

Refinement Level 1 - Damage Absorption upto 20% of Max Hp & Damage increases by 12%

Refinement Level 2 - Damage Absorption upto 23% of Max Hp & Damage increases by 15%

Refinement Level 3 - Damage Absorption upto 26% of Max Hp & Damage increases by 18%

Refinement Level 4 - Damage Absorption upto 29% of Max Hp & Damage increases by 21%

Refinement Level 5 - Damage Absorption upto 32% of Max Hp & Damage increases by 24%

Which characters can use The Bell in Genshin Impact?

Unlike Zhongli and Yelan, there are no claymore characters that have abilities scaled based on their health. This implies that The Bell lacks a perfect partner who can take full advantage of the HP% secondary substat. However, there are still some characters who can exploit the additional damage increase and high Base ATK.

These are the characters who can use The Bell effectively in Genshin Impact:

NOELLE

Noelle is a Geo Claymore user who can use The Bell. While it may not be her best slot weapon, she can definitely make good use of the high base attack and passive damage increase provided by The Bell.

BEIDOU

nev 💫 @valyrianelves I also got the bell on the zhongli pull and it looks so pretty with beidou I also got the bell on the zhongli pull and it looks so pretty with beidou 😭 https://t.co/l9OfNGEccV

Beidou can use her elemental skill for the perfect counter to deal double the damage it receives. However, missing the timing of a perfect counter can backfire heavily. Players can use The Bell with Beidou as an added layer of protection to practice their elemental skills and she can also use the weapon's passive to do additional damage in her skill and burst.

XINYAN

THATS A CHOOPAH COBBLER @lostbeltone been maining event challenge quests with xinyan and. i do not think im putting out the dps i should be, BUT with her shield + the bell claymore? she ain't taking ANY damage been maining event challenge quests with xinyan and. i do not think im putting out the dps i should be, BUT with her shield + the bell claymore? she ain't taking ANY damage https://t.co/0SunqZPurw

Like Noelle, Xinyan's skills are based on her DEF, but if players do not have a DEF weapon in their inventory, they can use The Bell with Xinyan. The Bell will provide more base attack and increased damage to Xinyan through the passive.

These are the characters who can currently use The Bell to some extent. Genshin Impact officials have yet to release a Claymore character that can take full advantage of The Bell. Hopefully, they do release such a character so that players can ascend The Bell instead of letting it rot away in their Genshin Impact inventory.

