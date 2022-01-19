Which games did Ninja stream in 2021?

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the prominent faces of the Fortnite Battle Royale craze, having grown insanely popular when the title first started gaining traction in 2017.

Over the years, the content creator has carved a solid seat for himself in the streaming industry, branching out into different games and occasionally revisiting the Epic Games title. In 2021, Ninja streamed 22 games in total.

Note: The data has been referenced from TwitchTracker.

Five games that Ninja regularly streamed in 2021

5) Apex Legends

Blevins' fifth most-played game title in 2021 was Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends, racking up around 169 hours of stream time in total.

The content creator averaged around 11k viewers during his Apex Legends streams, with the maximum viewership being around 25.55k. The last time he played the game in 2021 was on November 5, choosing to stream other titles for the remainder of the year.

4) Final Fantasy XI Online

Blevins managed to stream 205 hours of MMORPG Final Fantasy XI Online in 2021, rendering it his fourth most-played game in 2021.

Blevins is a long-term fan of the game, having name-dropped it as one of his favourite games during an interview with talk show host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He maintained an average viewership of 3k to 6k viewers while streaming the Final Fantasy title.

3) Valorant

Valorant was another popular title that Blevins latched on to, streaming it for around 227 hours. This makes it his third most-streamed game of 2021.

Blevins had anywhere around 12k to 14k viewers per stream of Valorant, with the maximum viewership having been 45.7k. His last stream of the game in 2021 was on October 20. He professionally competed at one point but is currently a casual player.

2) Fortnite

Fortnite is only Ninja's second most-streamed game of 2021. He streamed 313 hours of the game, holding the highest average viewership of 14k to 17k out of any other title he played.

In 2021, Blevins' highest number of viewers on any stream was 85.3k, achieved through Fortnite. The Epic Games title was why Blevins' popularity blew up, allowing him to play with several celebrities such as Drake, Travis Scott, and Marshmello.

1) League of Legends

Blevins' most-streamed game in 2021 was League of Legends, with 437 hours of stream time. His last game session on stream was on November 19, 2021.

Blevins retained an average viewership of 9k to 11k per stream of League of Legends, with the maximum being 30.3k. In May 2021, a report about Blevins stated that he hit Platinum 1 rank in the game and previously used to be in Diamond rank (during season 4 and season 5).

Besides the five games mentioned in the list, Ninja also played Halo, Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo Infinite, Final Fantasy X, New World, Overcooked! 2, and Rust, among others.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar