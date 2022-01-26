Which games did Sodapoppin stream on Twitch in 2021?

Thomas Chance Morris, famously known as Sodapoppin, is a 27-year-old American Twitch streamer and a YouTuber. With a very distinctive personality, he is one of the oldest streamers on the platform and also has a massive following of 3 million followers on Twitch. He co-owned the Canadian esports organization Northern Gaming, which was later bought by the now famous NRG Esports. Sodapoppin streams a variety of games and occasionally does 'IRL' and 'Just Chatting' streams.

The following list contains the top five games Sodapoppin played in the year of 2021.

Which games did Sodapoppin stream the most in 2021?

5) Rust

Rust Roleplay was a major streaming meta back in January 2021 and consequently, Sodapoppin started to stream Rust on January 3, 2021. He streamed Rust for a total of 72 hours with an average 24k concurrent viewers per stream. He saw the peak of 86k viewers in his stream on January 17, 2021, which was unfortunately also the last day when he streamed Rust. During the Rust meta, he lost more followers than he gained with about 50k viewers unfollowing him.

4) Terraria

Terraria is a 2D survival game quite similar to Minecraft. Over the course of six days, he streamed the game for a total of 79.7 hours. With his first stream starting on January 30, 2021, he had his last Terraria stream on February 4, 2021. He maintained an average of 18k viewers, with a peak of 25.6k viewers and gained a total of 5.8k followers in the process.

3) Warcraft III

Being a prominent World of Warcraft player, Sodapoppin dived into Warcraft III and streamed the game for a total of 84 hours, all of which was spread out throughout the year. All in all, he streamed the game on a total of 28 days. His peak for Warcraft III was on May 24, 2021 where he had 31k viewers. He had an average of 17k viewers per stream and gained 2.5k followers while streaming Warcraft III.

2) Grand Theft Auto 5

Sodapoppin is famous for Grand Theft Auto 5 RP where he role-played the hilarious (now deceased) character of Kevin Whipaloo. With a massive average of 29.5k viewers per stream and a peak of 53k viewers, he streamed GTA 5 for 131 hours over the course of 23 days starting February 6, 2021 and going on until February 26, 2021. During this time period, he gained a whopping 26k new followers.

1) World of Warcraft

Sodapoppin is very well known for his World of Warcraft gameplay and his numerous achievements within the game. He is a multi-Gladiator (Rank 1 PvP player) Feral Druid, so it is obviously no surprise that World of Warcraft was his most played game for the year of 2021. Over the course of just fifty-five days, he streamed WoW for a colossal 388 hours. The new installment for World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic launched on June 1, 2021 and this is where Sodapoppin streamed the game as much as he could. When streaming WoW, he generally maintains an average of 19k viewers with a peak of 55k viewers on June 13, 2021. He gained 64k followers while streaming the iconic multiplayer game.

