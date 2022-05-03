'Which Witch?' Draft Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges in Clash Royale provide players with an alternative and fun way to battle with other players and earn rewards. Players can gain extra in-game resources such as Gems, Magic Items, Chests, and more by participating in Clash Royale challenges and tournaments. To earn the rewards, players need to take part and strive to complete the challenge before the deadline. Every week, new challenges are released in the game to assist players in earning gold and gems for card upgrades.

The 'Which Witch?' Draft challenge is the most recent Clash Royale challenge. In this challenge, players compete against each other in a 1v1 battle. Players are required to select cards for their 8-card deck during the draft battle. Players must complete this challenge by May 8, 2022 to receive the in-game rewards. This article will discuss the 'Which Witch?' Draft challenge, its rewards, and more.

Which Witch? Draft Challenge in Clash Royale

Which Witch? Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 'Which Witch?' Draft challenge is the newest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale. In this challenge, players must create a battle deck from the cards that are randomly shown before the battle. Each player must choose four cards out of eight, and their opponent will receive the remaining four cards. The Which Witch? Draft Challenge's in-game description is as follows:

"Pick 4 cards and receive 4 from your opponent; one of you will play with Witch, the other will play with Night Witch. 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Players will get to choose between two cards that appear on the battle screen at a time. Players can make this choice a total of four times between eight different cards. This way, players will receive four cards from the draft option while also receiving four cards that their opponent did not choose. One of the players will be given the choice between Witch and Night Witch.

Players must win eight in-game battles to obtain the Legendary emote, tokens, gold, and chest. Players will be eliminated from the challenge if they lose three battles. Players can reclaim their losses and start over by spending Gems. The card options during the draft challenge will be distributed randomly, and they may include cards that the player has not unlocked yet. Such cards can only be used in this challenge.

Which Witch? Draft Challenge Rewards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Which Witch is your favorite Witch? Retweet for Witch, Like for Night Witch! Which Witch is your favorite Witch? Retweet for Witch, Like for Night Witch! https://t.co/UUGruFfsSG

After winning eight challenging battles, players that take part in the Which Witch? Draft challenge will receive eight rewards. After successfully completing the Which Witch Draft task, players will get the following rewards:

Players will get 10000 gold after winning the 1st challenge battle

Players will get 6000 gold after winning the 2nd challenge battle

Players will get 10 Night Witch cards after winning the 3rd challenge battle

Players will get 4000 gold after winning the 4th challenge battle

Players will get 3000 gold after winning the 5th challenge battle

Players will get 2000 gold after winning the 6th challenge battle

Players will get gold chest after winning the 7th challenge battle

Players will get special Emote after winning 8th challenge battle

In-game troop challenges are the best way to get additional cards, gold, gems, magic items, and emotes. However, players must complete the Which Witch? Draft challenge by May 8, 2022 in Clash Royale to win the rewards.

Edited by Mayank Shete