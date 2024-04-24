Whiteout Survival April 24 update: New heroes, features, and more

The Whiteout Survival April 24 update focuses on enhancing gameplay through the addition of new content and the optimization of existing features. The update was rolled out between 6 am and 8 am UTC. During this period, some players experienced a brief disconnection lasting two or three minutes as the update went live. However, they were able to reconnect shortly.

That said, this article covers all the details regarding the Whiteout Survival April 24 update.

Fresh content in the Whiteout Survival April 24 update

New heroes

Gen 8 heroes like Gatot, Hendrik, and the money-minded engineer, Sonya are introduced in the game. These formidable additions improve the squad and will likely help players by becoming their team's leader against the chilling odds of the Tundra in the upcoming days.

New features

Daybreak Island within the game (Image via Century Games)

The legendary Daybreak Island is a part of the Whiteout Survival April 24 update. The island features the Tree of Life, requiring players to settle their colonies near this place.

Additionally, the update allows players to upgrade their Mythic Gear, which is at Enhancement Level 100 to Legendary unit, making their heroes more powerful. However, this feature is available on servers that meet the requirements.

New event

Surviving in the wild (Image via Century Games)

The latest event, Daybreak Expedition, is also introduced in the game. During this event, players having Furnace level 7 or above can complete the Daily Missions to earn valuable Daybreak Points. These points allow them to level up and unlock various rewards.

Optimization and adjustments in the Whiteout Survival April 24 update

Manage Workforce option (Image via Century Games)

The developers have also optimized and adjusted certain aspects to improve a player's experience. Here's the breakdown of all the changes:

Rally management optimization now allows R4 and R5 members to expel allies' squads in rallies for strategic purposes, except in Bear Hunt rallies.

A new Skin Shop item, the Mushroom Fairy March skin, adds a whimsical touch to your squad's appearance.

Mail optimization includes the addition of notification bubbles for system mail, ensuring players receive important notices and rewards promptly.

Chat optimization introduces the ability for alliance officers to mention everyone in alliance chat, facilitating communication.

Pet Skills that do not take effect are now hidden in certain battlefields, streamlining gameplay.

The Foundry Battle now includes an "Abstention" option for players who choose not to participate.

Additional features, such as Level 7 Polar Terror in Wilderness and new difficulty levels for Crazy Joe have been added to provide more challenges and rewards.

Various interface and stability optimizations have also been made to ensure the game runs smoothly.

