Whiteout Survival version update (May 26, 2024): Release date, new contents, and more

The latest Whiteout Survival version update was announced via the game's official X page on May 26, 2024. Per the official announcement, the new update will bring plenty of new contents and some balance changes and adjustments in the free-to-play strategy title. The version update will arrive on May 26, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM UTC.
This article will talk about all the changes promised in this Whiteout Survival version update by Century Games.
Whiteout Survival version update (May 26, 2024): New contents
The official X post talked about plenty of amazing events arriving in the game after the latest Whiteout Survival version update. There will be a new event called, Alliance Showdown, a new hero, and more.
- New event: Alliance Showdown. You will engage in a showdown between two alliances, where you gather your allies and earn points to win rewards and help your alliance achieve victory.
- New event: Tundra Trade Route. Escort trucks and experience an extraordinary adventure.
- New hero: Ling Shuang (Epic). Let’s welcome this warrior with a classic oriental charm and admire her strength and wisdom.
Whiteout Survival version update (May 26, 2024): New balance changes and adjustments
The Whiteout Survival version update of May 26, 2024, brings plenty of balance changes and adjustments. Here is everything you need to know:
- Hero recruitment optimization: More heroes can now be recruited in Hero Hall. Heroes from previous generations will also be included in the pool after a certain period.
- Wilderness optimization: The number of Lv.8 resource fields will gradually increase as the server develops.
- Tundra Trading Station optimization: Steel can now be redeemed.
- Transfer chat optimization: Added a chat channel of your chosen language that allows you to communicate with the States within your Transfer range during the Transfer event.
- Chat optimization: Added the Alliance Notice tab that shows previous Alliance Notices on the Alliance Channel.
- Chat optimization: Added the notification of unread message count and the feature that allows you to locate your unread messages and the messages where you are mentioned.
- President optimization: Added the feature that shows local time on the position application queue for President.
- Task List optimization: Added the reminder for position reservation.
- Resource summary optimization: Added the summary of Hero XP and Pet XP in Backpack.
- Canyon Clash optimization: Your battle stats will be included in your Personal Ranking Rewards mail.
- Island Chest: Added more chests for chiefs to collect during island exploration. Note: If your decoration overlaps with island chests after an update, move or retrieve your decoration first before collection.
- Daybreak Island Decoration: Enabled preview for several decorations and accessories, allowing you to see how the look changes with each level.
- Alliance Territory Battle Buff Adjustment: Alliance Territory battle buff will only be active when the battle takes place in a city within the Alliance Territory.
These are all the proposed changes in the Whiteout Survival version update for May 26, 2024, per the official X post.
