Whiteout Survival version update (May 26, 2024): Release date, new contents, and more

The latest Whiteout Survival version update was announced via the game's official X page on May 26, 2024. Per the official announcement, the new update will bring plenty of new contents and some balance changes and adjustments in the free-to-play strategy title. The version update will arrive on May 26, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM UTC.

This article will talk about all the changes promised in this Whiteout Survival version update by Century Games.

Whiteout Survival version update (May 26, 2024): New contents

The official X post talked about plenty of amazing events arriving in the game after the latest Whiteout Survival version update. There will be a new event called, Alliance Showdown, a new hero, and more.

New event : Alliance Showdown. You will engage in a showdown between two alliances, where you gather your allies and earn points to win rewards and help your alliance achieve victory.

: Alliance Showdown. You will engage in a showdown between two alliances, where you gather your allies and earn points to win rewards and help your alliance achieve victory. New event : Tundra Trade Route. Escort trucks and experience an extraordinary adventure.

: Tundra Trade Route. Escort trucks and experience an extraordinary adventure. New hero: Ling Shuang (Epic). Let’s welcome this warrior with a classic oriental charm and admire her strength and wisdom.

Whiteout Survival version update (May 26, 2024): New balance changes and adjustments

Strategize your gameplay and Conquer the World (Image via Century Games)

The Whiteout Survival version update of May 26, 2024, brings plenty of balance changes and adjustments. Here is everything you need to know:

Hero recruitment optimization : More heroes can now be recruited in Hero Hall. Heroes from previous generations will also be included in the pool after a certain period.

: More heroes can now be recruited in Hero Hall. Heroes from previous generations will also be included in the pool after a certain period. Wilderness optimization : The number of Lv.8 resource fields will gradually increase as the server develops.

: The number of Lv.8 resource fields will gradually increase as the server develops. Tundra Trading Station optimization : Steel can now be redeemed.

: Steel can now be redeemed. Transfer chat optimization : Added a chat channel of your chosen language that allows you to communicate with the States within your Transfer range during the Transfer event.

: Added a chat channel of your chosen language that allows you to communicate with the States within your Transfer range during the Transfer event. Chat optimization : Added the Alliance Notice tab that shows previous Alliance Notices on the Alliance Channel.

: Added the Alliance Notice tab that shows previous Alliance Notices on the Alliance Channel. Chat optimization : Added the notification of unread message count and the feature that allows you to locate your unread messages and the messages where you are mentioned.

: Added the notification of unread message count and the feature that allows you to locate your unread messages and the messages where you are mentioned. President optimization : Added the feature that shows local time on the position application queue for President.

: Added the feature that shows local time on the position application queue for President. Task List optimization : Added the reminder for position reservation.

: Added the reminder for position reservation. Resource summary optimization : Added the summary of Hero XP and Pet XP in Backpack.

: Added the summary of Hero XP and Pet XP in Backpack. Canyon Clash optimization : Your battle stats will be included in your Personal Ranking Rewards mail.

: Your battle stats will be included in your Personal Ranking Rewards mail. Island Chest : Added more chests for chiefs to collect during island exploration. Note: If your decoration overlaps with island chests after an update, move or retrieve your decoration first before collection.

: Added more chests for chiefs to collect during island exploration. Note: If your decoration overlaps with island chests after an update, move or retrieve your decoration first before collection. Daybreak Island Decoration : Enabled preview for several decorations and accessories, allowing you to see how the look changes with each level.

: Enabled preview for several decorations and accessories, allowing you to see how the look changes with each level. Alliance Territory Battle Buff Adjustment: Alliance Territory battle buff will only be active when the battle takes place in a city within the Alliance Territory.

These are all the proposed changes in the Whiteout Survival version update for May 26, 2024, per the official X post.

