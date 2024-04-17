Who was Angry Rantman, aka Abhradeep Saha? Indian YouTuber passes away at the age of 27

The Indian content creation scene has suffered a major setback after popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, reportedly passed away yesterday (April 16) at the age of 27. The Indian YouTuber was known for his on-screen persona and unique style of delivering content. At the time of writing, his YouTube channel has just over 482K followers.

The reports about his deteriorating condition surfaced as early as last week. As per his community tab on his YouTube, Abhradeep was admitted to the hospital after undergoing a recent heart valve replacement surgery. A couple of days after the initial news of his admittance to the hospital, his father said that the creator was in a serious condition.

Today, however, news has surfaced that the beloved YouTuber has passed away after suffering multiple organ failure. He was admitted to the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru, India.

The last two health updates provided on the YouTuber's channel (Image via YouTube/Angry Rantman)

How did Angry Rantman get famous? Tracing the YouTuber's legacy

Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman, quickly rose to prominence as one of the most familiar figures in the Indian content creation community. His YouTube venture commenced with short reaction videos to films.

For those wondering about the name of his channel, it originated due to the YouTuber's unique style of presenting his videos, which often featured him shouting and screaming at the top of his lungs (usually out of frustration over a certain topic).

His first YouTube video, titled "Why I Won't Watch the Annabelle Movie!!!!!!," has amassed over 102K views since its posting in August 2017, despite its brevity of just one minute. Watch the short video here:

In addition to reacting to movies and providing reviews, Angry Rantman also showed a strong passion for Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club. Some of his videos revolve around his reactions to the Blues' matches.

One of his most viral was his reaction video following Chelsea's 6-0 defeat to Manchester City in February 2019. He commenced the video with his characteristic passionate tone and ended up giving his "there is no passion...there is no aggression" rant. This clip quickly became a viral hit online:

As an Indian content creator, he occasionally delved into reacting to cricket-related topics, such as the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ongoing IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League). The last video on his channel, uploaded on March 8, 2024, featured a review of the Bollywood film Shaitaan.

Angry Rantman's father has been keeping his fans informed about his condition through the YouTuber's community section. However, as of now, there hasn't been any comment from his family regarding the YouTuber's tragic death. Nevertheless, many individuals from the content creation scene have come forward today to express their condolences and heartfelt thoughts.

