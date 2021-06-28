Who is Beau in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is his role?

Animal Crossing games have always featured quite a diverse roster of characters with varying characteristics, personalities, and temperaments, making the gameplay more fun for the players.

The diversity of characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes it a wholesome community experience that is as close to reality as possible. These characters, with their shortcomings, idiosyncrasies, and distinct personality traits, are what make this franchise a global success.

With stark differences between the characters in the game, it is only natural for the community to have favorites. Beau from Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one such character, and understandably so. This lazy deer villager is one of the most adorable characters in the game, in congruence with his name (Beau means 'beautiful' or 'handsome' in French), and his personality makes him rather amicable.

Fun fact: Despite being a lazy villager, Beau's primary skill is staying awake.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items

Meet Beau, the adorable lazy deer villager from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Beau first appeared in the iconic Animal Crossing game New Leaf, and his residence has undergone little change since. Much like in New Leaf, his house in New Horizons has an outdoorsy theme and has an outdoor picnic set as well. In addition to New Leaf, Beau has appeared in spin-off games, namely Happy Home Designer and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

From the looks of it, Beau is most probably an Impala (maybe not a 'Tame' one), a type of antelope. Being a lazy villager, he is more likely to get along with others since lazy ones are more likely to avoid conflicts. In general, lazy villagers are known to get along well quickly with players and other villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Beau gets along well with normal, peppy, smug, sisterly villagers and occasionally cranky villagers. But he might get into conflicts with snooty and jock villagers, who generally disapprove of the laid-back lifestyle.

The community has somewhat of an inclination towards lazy villagers, most likely because they are amazing people to hang out with and have quite a laid-back lifestyle. Beau is the perfect companion for talking about food, comics, or superheroes and engaging in activities involving relaxation and food.

Also read: Animal Crossing: How to catch the rare Giant Trevally

Edited by Srijan Sen