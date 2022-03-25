Genshin Impact 2.6 is just around the corner and the new update will introduce yet another new Inazuman character. Kamisato Ayato has already gained a huge fan base prior to his arrival in the new 2.6 update. Fans love to see Ayato drinking boba every other minute as his idle animation and cannot wait to summon him from his banner.

Ayato has mesmerized the community with his character design, his attack animation, and most importantly his voice. The stellar voice acting of Chris Hackney as Ayato has helped a lot in gaining popularity.

Who does Chris Hackney voice in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Ayato VA official announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Chris Hackney has officially announced to be the English voice actor of Kamisato Ayato and fans could not be more amazed by it. Genshin Impact has always been great at hiring the right voice actors for their characters and they have done a great job by recruiting Chris for Ayato.

Kamisato Ayato considers himself an ordinary man who has many people who look up to him, which is why he works hard as the head of the Kamisato clan to make sure to avert any future dangers.

Ayato fans had great expectations from his voice and it is safe to say that they are extremely satisfied with Chris Hackney's work.

Daily Ayato - 6 DAYS @AyatoDailyyyyy Ayato's English voice actor is Chris Hackney, who is notably known for his role as Dimitri from Fire Emblem and Athrun Zala from Mobile Suit Gundam! @ChrisHackneyGGK Ayato's English voice actor is Chris Hackney, who is notably known for his role as Dimitri from Fire Emblem and Athrun Zala from Mobile Suit Gundam! @ChrisHackneyGGK https://t.co/9JvHcU97w9

Chris Hackney has been in the voice-acting industry for about 20 years and has worked in different fields such as:

Anime voice dubbing

Animation voice work

Web Series dubbing

Video Games dubbing

Fans will recognize Chris Hackney from some of his other works done in multiple anime and video games, including the Prestigious Fire Emblem series. Players can refer to the list below to learn about some of his greatest work in the voice-acting industry:

Fire Emblem Series - Dimitri

Hunter x Hunter - Illumi Zoldyck

Tower of God - Khun Aguero Agnes

Scarlet Nexus - Yuito Sumeragi

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure - Ghiaccio

Chris Hackney had the opportunity to work on famous shows and video games before Genshin Impact which has helped him improve his voice-acting skills.

Ayato fans will be waiting for his story quests as they look forward to hearing more of Chris Hackney's voice acting in Genshin Impact. They don't have to wait long for that. The new 2.6 updates will release on March 30, 2022, at 11.00 am (UTC-4).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul