Who was Corey La Barrie? Everything about YouTuber who died in a fatal car crash

Corey La Barrie was an Australian YouTuber known for making vlogs and challenge videos with fellow content creators J.C. Caylen and Chelsey Amaro. The individual had a massive and dedicated fan following that he had accumulated with his entertaining and amusing videos. The creator's naturally funny personality attracted thousands of subscribers to his channel, and his videos have gained more than 50 million views.

As such, his sudden demise on his 25th birthday (May 10, 2020) came as a shock to many. He was involved in an accident while riding as a passenger in a sports car driven by his friend and "Ink Master" contestant, Daniel Silva. The driver lost control of the car at high speed, leading to a collision with a stop sign and a tree.

What was the aftermath of Corey La Barrie's accident? Details explored

Who was Corey La Barrie?

Corey La Barrie was an Australian YouTuber and vlogger whose journey started in 2016. He uploaded various internet challenges and vlogs on his channel, featuring playful content in collaboration with other popular YouTubers.

His charismatic personality attracted viewers from all over the world, and slowly, Corey La Barrie found himself gaining significant views on his content.

He was also a part of the YouTube reality show called "The Reality House" in 2019, which featured contestants completing tasks while being in the same house. With his popular vlogs and the fame gained from his appearance in that reality show, he reeled in a huge following of over 300,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The Australian content creator shifted to a new house in March 2020 with various other influencers like Crawford Collins, J.C. Caylen, and Chelsey Amaro with the aim of producing better content. He uploaded a video of the same on the 'Corey and Crawford' channel, where both of them showed off the house.

What happened in the accident?

On 10 May 2020 (his 25th birthday), Corey La Barrie met with an accident while sitting in the passenger seat of a 2020 McLaren 600LT.

The vehicle was being driven by Corey's friend Daniel Silva, who, at approximately 9:30 pm, reportedly lost control of the vehicle at a high speed, ran off the road, and ended up crashing into a tree and a stop sign.

Daniel was also reported to have tried to flee the scene but was apprehended and taken to a hospital along with Corey La Barrie. Corey was pronounced dead at the hospital. One day later, Daniel was arrested for murder by the LAPD. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Aftermath and internet fallout over Daniel's apology

In 2021, a video was uploaded by Daniel, apologizing for his hand in the accident and talking about the rumors regarding the aftermath. He mentioned how sorry he was to Corey's friends and family, as well as his fans. He also talked about how the media kept spreading "misinformation" regarding the crash.

Notably, he read out a letter from the La Barrie family sent to the judge asking for a lighter sentence for Daniel, dropping the second-degree murder charge to a manslaughter charge. He pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to one year in prison, followed by five years of formal probation and 50 hours of community service.

The factors for this decision by the family were reportedly the relatively lower blood alcohol level and the speed of the vehicle being only slightly faster than the legal limit, among others.

Addressing the accusations of fleeing the scene, Daniel stated that he did not remember anything after the accident:

"I also want to address the accusations against me that I fled the scene after the crash. Moments after the accident, two of Corey's friends saw me stumbling away from the vehicle and they claimed that I was running away from the scene... but to be completely honest I have no clear memory of what happened immediately after the accident."

While some fans empathized with Daniel and noted the state of shock he must have been in after the accident, many were not so happy with the video and believed that this apology was disingenuous.

Other YouTubers have since released videos in remembrance of their beloved friend. His passing has left a void in the YouTube community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing their favorite memories of Corey La Barrie.

Despite his tragic end, Corey La Barrie's impact on the online world will always be remembered through the countless hours of laughter he brought to his fans.