Who is Ken Walker YouTuber? Everything about prominent American vlogger explored

American YouTuber Ken Walker represents the most recent addition to the emerging wave of content creators who have gained significant popularity recently. At 29 years old, Ken, who is also recognized as KenFolk (@WhoIsKen) on YouTube (215K subscribers), specializes in vlogging, crafting challenge videos, and providing tips and tricks online.

Lately, the creator has been actively sharing content related to the military, including vlogs. For example, in June 2023, he released a video titled "Becoming A U.S Army Soldier For A Day," offering a firsthand account of military life visiting an army camp.

During the visit, the crew had the opportunity to don military gear and engage in various activities and conversations with military personnel. The video has amassed just over 12K views (so far).

What other videos does Ken Walker make?

Ken Walker, much like numerous emerging YouTubers, is exceptionally creative in his content endeavors. As mentioned, he embarked on a fascinating adventure to an American army camp.

What's equally intriguing is that he undertook a similar venture in South Korea. During this period, he explored various locations on Jeju Island and its surrounding areas, capturing his experiences on camera.

His other popular videos encompass a wide range of content, including daily lifestyle updates, vlogs, and personal life updates. For instance, he bravely opened up about his battle with mental health issues last year. The video not only garnered a significant number of views but also drew an outpour of support and solidarity from his audience.

What was his channel's name before?

For the newcomers, it's worth noting that Ken Walker's YouTube channel didn't always go by the name KenFolk. Previously, it was titled "Who Is Ken." Additionally, he and fellow YouTuber De'arra Taylor jointly operated a YouTube channel known as "Vlogs By DK4L."

However, in August 2021, the YouTube couple decided to part ways. It's important to mention that their separation was amicable, but as a result, their joint channel is no longer available on YouTube. De'arra also made recurring appearances on Ken's channel.

Ken Walker's social media

Ken Walker's most substantial online presence can be found on his Instagram account, where he boasts an impressive 2.1 million followers. He maintains a fairly regular posting schedule, with over 800 uploads to his name. His feed covers a wide range of content, including glimpses into his daily routines, lifestyle, and fashion choices.

Ken also maintains a presence on X, previously known as Twitter, where he has amassed an impressive 984K followers. Furthermore, he extends his content creation to the podcasting realm by hosting a YouTube channel called "UnspoKEN Podcast."