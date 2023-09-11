“Obnoxious, rude, horrible”: Aussie vlogger gets blasted online for violating local policies in Japan and posting culturally insensitive videos

Australian vlogger ShearingShedVlogs on TikTok is recently facing major internet backlash for his controversial and insensitive videos. The vlogger came under fire for a video of him in Japan, which has since amassed over 2.1 million views on TikTok. In the video, he could be seen violating local policies by going inside women-only carriages and inspecting for men, all while filming. During his inspection, he compared Japan to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the content creator's controversial actions and comments about Japan did not sit well with internet users who called him out for insensitivity and lack of respect for the country. Netizens put ShearingShedVlogs on full blast and called him and other obnoxious travel vloggers for being disrespectful and "disgusting."

One X user commented under @TizzyEnt's re-tweet of TikToker Soogia's video on the whole ordeal, writing:

Netizens found the TikTok vlogger's behavior to be extremely obnoxious (Image via X)

ShearingShedVlogs, also known as Turan Spidey or William Turan, is an Australian sheep shearer turned travel vlogger and IRL content creator who s predominantly active on TikTok and Youtube. On TikTok, he has a following of 353.6K, and lately, he has been posting a lot about his experiences in Japan with multiple videos that are titled something like - What shocked me as an Aussie in Japan.

ShearingShedVlogs wrote in the video's title section that Japan was the last place he expected to see "strict male-female segregation in public". The streamer wrote:

"This “women-only” carriage is the last thing I would expect to be seeing in such a free country like Japan and reminds me of something I would see in a country with strict segregation rules."

ShearingShedVlogs (Image via TikTok)

Netizens condemn the actions of ShearingShedVlogs for being "disrespectful" in Japan

On September 11, @TizzyEnt took to X to post a reaction to TikToker Soogia's take on ShearingShedVlogs' actions. Soogia pointed out that the video was doing exactly what it was intended to do, saying:

"These travel vlogger types go to foreign countries and do everything they can to offend the people there, violate policies, do culturally insensitive things, and just in general be outrageous and annoying."

Soogia also bashed ShearingShedVlogs' claim that the carriages were due to segregation by stating that the separate coaches for women were intended to combat "lewd conduct by men."

Furthermore, Soogia pointed out the vlogger's other videos that showcased his behavior, such as a video in which he stumbled across a breastfeeding mother and still chose to film and post it. Another video showed him picking up dogs from a Japanese dog cafe, even though he was told multiple times by the staff to not do so.

Soogia also compared ShearingShedVlogs to his friend, Johny Somali, who also made similar insensitive videos, leading to him being confronted by the yakuza and asked to apologize. Soogia's videos has since went viral, amassing over 4.1 million views.

Netizens took to X to call out ShearingShedVlogs for his disrespectful behavior and called him an incel. The content creator's actions became a rallying cry for multiple users, who wanted women-only carriages in their home countries, including Australia. Moreover, Australian netizens decided not to claim the vlogger, while others hoped that he would also taste karma like Johny Somali.

ShearingShedVlogs continues to post more Japanese vlog videos on TikTok. However, he has yet to make any comments regarding the actions for which he was criticized.