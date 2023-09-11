Why is Sunoo Deserves Better trending on Twitter? Fans express outrage over the ENHYPEN member's unfair treatment by HYBE labels

On Monday, September 11, fans started to bring to notice the unfair treatment and lack of promotions for ENHYPEN's Sunoo as compared to the other six members. The seven-member K-pop group that resulted from HYBE and BELIFT LAB's reality show, I-LAND, had taken over the world in just a short period of time after their debut. However, fans have been noticing the lack of proper management and improper treatment for group member, Sunoo, right from his time in I-LAND.

As fans started to discuss the issue, 'Sunoo Deserves Better' began trending on X (formerly Twitter). Many pointed out that the idol has been lacking projects in terms of solo or sub-unit songs, appearances on variety shows, attending brand events, and has a scarcity of opportunities to shine in general.

Given that the idol has a multitude of talents, fans are now calling for justice and fair treatment for him.

Fans trend 'Sunoo Deserves Better' as they notice the lack of promotions for the ENHYPHEN member by HYBE

The ENHYPEN member first appeared in the public eye during his participation in I-LAND, the reality show organized by HYBE Labels and BELIFT Lab. Among the 23 trainees who participated in the show, only seven were able to make it to the debut through multiple rounds of elimination.

With only ten months of training period prior to participating in I-LAND, Sunoo placed seventh in the final lineup and also stood as the producer's pick. Following his debut into ENHYPEN as the vocalist in November 2020, the idol effortlessly built a fanbase of his own, thanks to his unmatched charm, impressive vocal skills, and remarkable stage presence.

However, despite his long list of talents and skills, fans noticed that BELIFT Lab and HYBE Labels, the group's management, have failed to be fair to the idol. As they compare the individual members' solo projects over the year, they notice that the ratio greatly differs with Sunoo in comparison to his fellow members.

While the idol is still widely popular and is appreciated by ENGENEs endlessly for his impressive list of skill sets, fans believe that his exposure to new fans or the masses, in general, fails to match the exposure and recognition of other members.

In light of them realizing the mountain of issues, fans have been cyber-protesting and demanding fair treatment and more opportunities for him. Given that other members are availed of chances to appear in variety shows, and indulge in solo projects that garner them more attention and exposure, the online criticism seems to be aimed at securing equal treatment for the ENHYPHEN member.