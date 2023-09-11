Was Kamala Harris a cop? Viral dancing video at Hip-Hop party sparks wild reactions

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris sparked wild reactions online after a video of her dancing at the White House's 50th celebration of Hip Hop began making rounds on the internet. On September 9, the 58-year-old politician along with the Black Music Collective and Recording Academy hosted the big event at the vice presidential house in Washington, D.C.

In the viral clip, Harris can be seen dressed in a multicolored shirt and fuchsia-colored pants while enjoying and dancing at Q-Tip's Vivrant Thing. The politician can be standing alongside the party attendees as she shows off her moves. Remarking on the impact of hip-hop on the world, Harris said:

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form. Born at a back to school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta, hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people.”

Although Kamala Harris was trolled online for her dance moves, several people also speculated about her background as a cop, since reportedly she earlier arrested people for smoking marijuana.

Kamala Harris was not a police officer but a "Top Cop"

Kamala Harris is the first person of color and the first person of Asian descent to be the Vice President of the US. She was born in the United States to the late Indian-American mother Shyamala Gopalan and the Black Jamaican father Donald Harris in 1964.

Kamala Harris did not hold the post of a police officer but rather held the role colloquially referred to as "Top Cop," which implies the leader of the police force.

She attained this position indirectly by serving as the District Attorney of San Francisco starting in 2003, followed by her later appointment as the Attorney General of California in 2011. Since 2017, she has had a position as a member of the United States Senate.

The New York Times published an article in which she discussed her career in criminal justice in California and how her views on high-profile cases changed over the summer of 2020, when Black Lives Matter rallies swept the United States.

In an opinion piece, media outlet The Atlantic said that she falls short in responding to critiques of her past, including the claims that she "fought hard to keep innocents in prison and failed to fight hard against corrupt cops."

As for her 50th celebration of hip-hop, several personalities from the hip-hop world like Jeezy, Remy Ma, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Common, Fat Joe, Too Short, Slick Rick, etc. were present at the event.

While remarking on Hip-Hop, Kamala Harris also said that it represents "American culture."

“It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”

Kamala Harris was trolled online for her viral dance video

After Kamala Harris' video of dancing at the White House's 50th celebration went viral, X users trolled her. Several users made fun of her moves calling it "awkward" and "cringe."

One of the users also called her dance performance "second-hand embarrassment."

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Harris' viral video. (Photo via @dom_lucre/X)

As of writing, Kamala Harris has not responded to the trolling on her dancing video at the White House's 50th celebration of Hip Hop.