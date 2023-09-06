Speculations rise after Hits Daily Double lists BTS Jung Kook's SEVEN as a favorite contender for upcoming Grammy nominations, leaving fans enthralled

On Tuesday, September 5, the American music industry trade publication Hits Daily Double mentioned BTS Jung Kook's solo debut single, SEVEN, as one of its favorites and possible contenders for the upcoming Grammy nominations.

The song, featuring Latto, has garnered much popularity over the months following its release and has effortlessly broken multiple musical records.

Given that it stands as the first Korean act to spend impressively lengthy periods on global music charts, the prediction made by Hits Double Daily doesn't seem to be a weak argument. Additionally, with fans agreeing that the song has accomplished enough to earn the title of a Grammy nominee, they speculate and hope for it to come true.

Fans speculate BTS' Jung Kook's possible Grammy nominee following Hits Daily Double's mention of SEVEN as a favorite contender

The writers of Hits Daily Double, Lenny Beer and Simon Glickman, released a new article titled, GRAMMY CHEW: ROTY, SOTY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. As per the title, the article naturally talked about their predictions and favorite contenders that might pop up in the Grammys nominations this year.

Among artists like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, etc., many also noticed Jung Kook's name towards the end of the list. Along with the article, the organization also made an Apple Music playlist that ranked SEVEN at #33 among their 35 selected songs.

The idol recently made his solo debut with the song SEVEN, which was released on July 14, 2023, and was mentioned as the track that might bag him a Grammy this year. Here's what the article expressed about the song and the artist:

The first solo hit by a BTS member is straightforwardly lusty and irresistibly funky, an R&B-leaning pop nugget that, well, cooks. Aided immeasurably by Latto’s saucy delivery, the K-pop heartthrob really sounds like a star.

SEVEN, a track made in collaboration with Latto and Jung Kook, has undoubtedly blown up the internet since its release. Its catchy lyrics and addictive beats only continued to attract more and more ears to the song, naturally, it is one of the most successful tracks of the year so far.

The song also gave Jung Kook the title of the first solo Korean artist to ever stay at No. 1 for four consecutive weeks on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US Charts.

Given its impressive and unarguable commercial success, while also standing as a fan favorite track, many fans believe that SEVEN's Grammy nomination is more than possible and well-deserved. Following the article's release, ARMYs were over the moon to realize the idol's recognition from Western outlets and were undoubtedly thrilled to hear about the prediction.

As fans continue to celebrate the prediction, they hope to see it come to fruition. Since the song's nomination for the Grammys might become a nearer truth, fans have been doing everything in their power to garner more attention, like streaming it consistently, requesting it in radio shows, etc. While there's no surety that the song might make it to the Grammys, fans are surely praying hard for it.