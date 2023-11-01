Who is Dragon King Nibelung in Genshin Impact?

Dragon King Nibelung is an important character in Genshin Impact lore. There is no indication that he will be playable due to his death prior to the main storyline. Nonetheless, he was a part of the Seven Sovereigns, who were a group of dragons that ruled the lands in ancient times long before the Seven Archons did.

Nibelung led the Seven Sovereigns to a war against the mysterious Primordial One and lost. Much of this character's backstory is yet to be revealed due to him seldom being referenced.

Still, the Seven Sovereigns are very important to the game's lore, especially with the recent updates focusing more on them.

Note: Genshin Impact spoilers will be included below.

Dragon King Nibelung - One of the Seven Sovereigns in Genshin Impact

An example of this character being referenced by name (Image via HoYoverse)

Much of what is known about Nibelung comes from Apep in Nahida's second Story Quest in the What Shape Does the Self Hold portion, where Apep states the following:

"The Dragon King [Nibelung] acquired the power of darkness from outside of this world and led us in a fight against the order established by the outsiders... An unimaginable war took place in Teyvat, causing destruction on an unprecedented scale. The world itself was on the verge of collapse."

The Dragon King was apparently consumed with a desire to get the Forbidden Knowledge, which ended up being very dangerous to the world. So much so that it led to the Seven Sovereigns eventually losing and becoming less relevant to the power struggles of Teyvat.

Death

Apep goes on to state:

"But I didn't give up on searching for a way to turn the tides, even after the death of the Dragon King."

It isn't specified how Nibelung died in Genshin Impact. All that is known is that he was dead sometime after seeking the Forbidden Knowledge.

The Seven Sovereigns were each known to use an element, but nothing about this particular character's powers has been revealed in Genshin Impact as of this writing.

More details about the Dragon King could be revealed in future Genshin Impact updates. There used to be a time when nothing was known about him, so Travelers must stay tuned for further news down the road.

Who are the Seven Sovereigns in Genshin Impact?

Neuvillette is the present-day Hydro Sovereign (Image via HoYoverse)

The Seven Sovereigns are known to be the strongest dragons of their respective elements. Only three have been confirmed so far:

Apep: Dendro

Dendro Neuvillette: Hydro

Hydro Nibelung: Unknown

Neuvillette is currently the most important one in the game since he's playable and has a pivotal role in the Fontaine Archon storyline. He isn't the same Hydro Sovereign as long ago. Instead, Neuvillette is reborn as one in a humanoid body. He's apparently nowhere near as powerful as he once was, although his power could grow if he gets his "Elemental Authority" returned to him by Furina.

More Seven Sovereigns could be revealed in future Genshin Impact updates. Until then, that's all the available information on this powerful group of dragons as of this writing.

Only time will tell whether Neuvillette will be the only playable Sovereign in the game or Nibelung's lore will be expanded upon.

