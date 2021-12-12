“Who the f**k would buy this sh*t?” xQc mocks the Valorant Champions 2021 Karambit, but there's a catch

During a recent livestream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel mistakenly bought the melee Karambit skin in Valorant's “The Champions 2021 Skin Bundle.”

xQc was playing Valorant when he decided to look at the new skin bundle. The Champions 2021 Skin Bundle includes a Vandal Skin, a melee Karambit skin, and three banners.

Valorant also split 50% of the overall proceeds from the Skin Bundle between the teams that are currently participating in the 2021 Valorant Champions tournament. xQc was of the opinion that the skin was overpriced, but ended up buying it in hilarious fashion.

In the video below xQc can be seen giving some valuable Valorant tips to Sykkuno:

xQc hilariously buys the Valorant Champions 2021 Karambit

xQc was in the middle of a Valorant stream when he went over the new skin bundle. The Champions 2021 skin bundle is available for 6263 Valorant points, which translates to around $60. It is available in the in-game store between November 24-December 12. The cost of the Karambit skin individually is exactly 5,350 Valorant points.

xQc was not impressed with the cost of the melee skin, and asked the following question when he saw the price:

“5.3 thousand? Who the f**k would buy this sh*t?”

However, in a hilarious fashion, the streamer ended up clicking on the wrong button. xQc had exactly 8,200 Valorant points before making the purchase. He was visibly stunned when he clicked the purchase button, and could not believe his luck. In typically hilarious fashion, the streamer screamed the following:

“Uhhhh, I just bought it!”

The Champions 2021 skin bundle in particular is more expensive than the others that Riot Games has released in the past. This special bundle is meant to be bought by gamers who want to support the teams participating in the 2021 Valorant Champions tournament. Acend and Gambit Esports have made it to the finals and will go head-to-head later today.

xQc had no intention of being one of the gamers who supported the teams financially. He was also of the opinion that the skin was unfairly priced, and did not think most people would be willing to spend their money on it. However, hilariously, the streamer himself ended up buying it!

Edited by R. Elahi