"It's kinda like roulette": xQc gives Sykkuno whole new perspective on dating while playing Valorant

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had quite a lot to say to Thomas "Sykkuno" when the latter asked him for dating advice.

The two friends were playing Valorant, alongside Valkyrae and others, when Sykkuno popped the question to xQc. What he wasn't expecting, however, was Lengyel's deep insight into finding "the one."

xQc tells Sykkuno that "love is like gambling"

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Thomas "Sykkuno," Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and Miyoung "KKatamina" Kim all got together to play Valorant. In the midst of exchanging in-game comms, the five found time to discuss personal topics as well.

At one point, they talked about the highs and lows of dating when Sykkuno, who is currently not dating anyone, asked xQc to give him and Disguised Toast dating advice. xQc immediately rose to the task and responded:

"It's kinda like roulette, you want to go to the table and put your chips on multiple positions and hopefully one of them pays off- hopefully the better one. Sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Sykkuno repeated after him, attempting to understand what he was saying

"So what- it's like you put on multiple positions- you mean.."

xQc responded with a clearer statement:

"It means you bet on multiple squares and you just hope the ball lands on the good one and if it doesn't- well, you still have the side bets, you know."

Sykkuno immediately laughed at the "side bets" comment, with Valkyrae chiming in, stating that he should have a "backup backup," i.e., two backup plans. Sykkuno then began to say that it "sounded like gambling..." but cut himself off before he could finish.

xQc, however, didn't hesitate to convey what he was trying to say:

"Love is like gambling, literally."

What led to this discussion?

Earlier in the stream, Sykkuno was sharing his reservations on modern ways of dating, stating that he wanted to experience it more "naturally."

xQc disagreed, saying that in the modern day, meeting through dating apps can be considered "natural."

When Sykkuno and Valkyrae asked him how he met his girlfriend, Sammy "adeptthebest," he responded that he met her at a club while he was with another girl, which shocked the two.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disguised Toast then sided with xQc, saying "you can't time these things," which made everyone on the call laugh.

Edited by Saman