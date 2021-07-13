Sykkuno alludes to a stream of Overcooked with xQc and fans are absolutely loving it 

Sykkuno and Félix "xQc" Lengyel have spent the better part of the last few months causing trouble on the streets of Los Santos on the NoPixel GTA RP server. If the Among Us sensation's words are to be believed, the two could join hands again to stream Overcooked.

xQc and Sykkuno are two of the most popular streamers on Twitch right now. Their friendship, however, turned a lot of heads. The former Overwatch pro is known for his outspoken and notorious personality, traits that ultimately led to a permanent ban from the GTA server before the devs brought him back.

On the flip side, Sykkuno has a shy personality. Despite these differences, both Twitch streamers have shared a pleasant relationship, with Sykkuno coming to xQc's defense frequently.

A couple of days ago, the Among Us sensation was enjoying a stream of Overcooked before he jumped ship to enjoy Valorant with streamer friends, including Buddha.

Sykkuno has been streaming a lot of Overcooked lately and seems to be having a lot of fun, possibly trying to fill the void Among Us left. Before the end of the stream, he alluded towards the possibility of xQc joining him for a stream of Overcooked.

This is what he said on the subject:

"Guys, if we can get x (xQc) to play Overcooked with us, its probably super super bad but that would be Team Rocket Overcoked guys, just saying. I will play that, I'm just saying."

xQc isn't new to Overcooked. The Canadian streamer played Overcooked with Reckful back in 2018, and fans loved every bit of it.

Sykkuno's statements have caused a ripple on Reddit. Clearly, fans can't wait for them to join hands for a stream of Overcooked. Sadly, xQc hasn't responded yet and fans might have to wait a while to hear an update on the same.

xQc announces a hiatus from streaming

The variety streamer has been streaming regularly for months now. However, his absence from streaming for a brief period upset his fans as they missed seeing their favorite streamer online.

EVERYTHING IS IN DISARAY, I CAN GO LIVE BUT I DON'T WANT TO STREAM UNTIL I CAN MAKE "GOOD" STREAMS AGAIN. GONNA NEED A LITTLE MORE TIME. UNPREDICTABLES KEEP STACKING UP. SORRY — xQc (@xQc) July 13, 2021

xQc broke silence by informing his honest patrons of an indefinite hiatus from streaming. In one of his tweets, he said,

"I can go live, but I don’t want to stream until I can make “good” streams again. [I’m going to] need a little more time."

The tweet implies that things aren't favorable for him at the moment.

Clearly, xQc needs some time off to focus on things that are more important. His living conditions could be the reason for this hiatus. He moved out of his house to move in with Sodapoppin, Malena, and Nmplol.

That, however, was a temporary arrangement. Nmplol confirmed via a recent stream that xQc and Adept had moved out.

Knowing xQc, the Canadian streamer will be back in no time. He loves interacting with his ardent followers. Fans can hope to see him cause havoc on the streets of Los Santos soon.

