Who is Fenrir in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor?

Fenrir is the newest addition to Rainbow Six Siege's universe of Operators in Operation Dread Factor, which will be released on May 30. He has the potential to deny entry, and his primary function is to restrict the opposition's vision. His name originates from the son of Loki and Angerboda, who is a wolf in Norse mythology. The latest recruit is mainly a trap-based, intel-oriented Operator.

This article will discuss all there is to know about Fenrir in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor.

Fenrir among the most powerful intel Operators coming with Operation Dread Factor in Rainbow Six Siege

Fenrir is a two-speed-and-armor intel Operator from Sweden, making its way from the Redhammer Squad. This is the latest addition in the Trapper category of defenders coming to this title with Operation Dread Factor; Fenrir is highly capable of sabotaging attackers' plans of entering.

He has a choice of primary weapons between the MP7 sub-machine gun and SASG-12 shotgun. The former is comparatively the most powerful SMG in this game, while the latter is decent but doesn't offer as much reliability.

The secondary weapon slot can only hold the Bailiff 410 revolver and provides no alternate option. This side arm can be used as a pocket shotgun to take down enemies as well as walls at close range.

Ability details

At a round's start, he has an arsenal of five F-NATT Dread Mines that can be deployed, but only three of them can be remotely activated during a single round. The traps are divided into three different stages, and they are as follows:

1) Deployed

The initial deployment of a Dread Mine will not detect or harm an attacker and will be in a bulletproof state where it can only be taken down using an explosive or EMP grenade. Should one choose the latter path, they will be required to take the mine down using bullets during its exposed stage.

2) Activated

When Fenrir activates the device, it will introduce certain effects on attackers. While the opposition can risk themselves to destroy the trap, they will be significantly vulnerable, as their vision will be severely impaired, courtesy of the mine.

3) Triggered

During this stage, its gases will start to cover up a part of the nearby area. Attackers, including every teammate, inside the circle will get affected. Although they will not lose any health or have any other vulnerabilities than weak sight.

Teamwork

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Make your enemies cower and tremble. Make your enemies cower and tremble. https://t.co/cYioe4FWWM

Rainbow Six Siege is completely based on teamwork and Fenrir aces this aspect. He can be paired up with up to two intel Operators, such as Valkyrie and Melusi. These units can locate and provide information about enemies; the traps can be activated to sabotage attackers' plans by using the F-NATT Dread Mines.

This concludes every detail related to Fenrir, including who is, in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor. Players interested in trying out the Operator, along with the other changes, early can tune into the Y8S2 update's test server.

Poll : 0 votes