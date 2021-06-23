Who is Flurry and what is her role in Animal Crossing?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a large variety of villagers. Players can choose to host 10 of them on their individual islands. Till date, there are almost 400 different villagers belonging to many different species and having different personalities. Players can select villagers based on the kind of interactions they want to have on their island, among many other factors.

One such villager is Flurry, the little white hamster. She is one of the most loved villagers in the community, and here's everything you need to know about her.

Meet Flurry in Animal Crossing

Flurry is a white hamster, with blue eyebrows and paws. Her eyes are black, and her appearance is heavily based on the Winter White dwarf species of hamsters. Her names, both English and Japanese (Yukimi), are associated with snow, which goes aptly with her appearance. She has a peach muzzle, and the insides of her ears are a dark shade of pink.

Flurry in her home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Flurry has a normal personality type, meaning that she is friendly and warm towards other villagers. Like other villagers with normal personality types, Flurry gets along well with mostly all types of villagers, but she has no patience for lazy villagers, who may ask her to make food for them, or cranky villagers. She also does not get along well with sisterly villagers.

Flurry's hobbies include reading and enjoying nature. She is often seen reading a book on the subject she is studying at the moment. She is also very open minded, and it is fun to have discussions with her about a variety of topics, including fishing and bug-catching. Like every other villager, Flurry, too, may sometimes come to the player asking for some favors. But, she appears very apologetic for the inconvenience, and once the favor is done, she is extremely grateful.

Flurry interacting with a player in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via SuperParent)

Flurry's generally preferred aesthetic is 'cute.' Her profile description reads as follows:

Flurry is as gullible as they come. Be careful making offhanded jokes in her presence, or you could end up with a luxury yacht. It's a long story.

Flurry first appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. She has since made an appearance in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well.

