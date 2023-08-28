Who is Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail? Background, voice actors, and release date

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will feature Imbibitor Lunae as a playable 5-star character joining the Imaginary roster. Formerly known as Dan Heng, this High Elder was finally been awakened in a recent Trailblaze mission, which provided a massive overhaul to his entire kit and appearance. Following the incident, he has garnered quite a bit of attention from fans, who are interested in learning more about him.

This article offers a closer look at Imbibitor Lunae, including his background, voice actors, and more.

Imbibitor Lunae’s background in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng after transforming to Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng transformed into Imbibitor Lunae during the battle against Blade in a recent story quest in Honkai Star Rail. The Stellaron Hunter managed to inflict a fatal injury to Heng, which unleashed his power of dragon transmutation, leading to his exciting transformation into an upcoming 5-star character.

The current Imbibitor Lunae is the reincarnation of Dan Feng, who was punished by the Xianzhou Commissions for his heinous crimes. Even after rebirth, he was captured in the Shakling Prison before getting banished from this game's Luofu faction.

Furthermore, Dan Feng passed on the power of the Abundance to Blade, formerly known as Yingxing. As a result, the latter was transformed into an unstable immortal that shares resentment towards Lunae and his subsequent reincarnation.

Imbibitor Lunae’s voice actors in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse is renowned for its excellent roster of voice actors, which serves as the backbone for each of this game's characters. Likewise, Imbibitor Lunae has been voiced by a few eminent artists in the industry.

Listed below are the VAs of the High Elder and some of their previous works:

Nicholas Leung (English voice): Han Hee-Sung from Kill Boksoon, Jason from Stuck, and Tchoi Henchman from Late Shift. Leung is also a musician who puts original music on his YouTube channel.

(English voice): Han Hee-Sung from Kill Boksoon, Jason from Stuck, and Tchoi Henchman from Late Shift. Leung is also a musician who puts original music on his YouTube channel. Ito Kent (Japanese voice): Hirotaka Nifuji from Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Goro Amemiya from Oshi no Ko, and Wirth Madl from Mashle. Ito has also voiced James Moriarty in Fate/Grand Order and Divus Crewel in Disney Twisted-Wonderland.

(Japanese voice): Hirotaka Nifuji from Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Goro Amemiya from Oshi no Ko, and Wirth Madl from Mashle. Ito has also voiced James Moriarty in Fate/Grand Order and Divus Crewel in Disney Twisted-Wonderland. Li Chunyin (Chinese voice): Ken from Barbie Dreamhouse Adventure and Chu Mu from Shura Sword Sovereign.

(Chinese voice): Ken from Barbie Dreamhouse Adventure and Chu Mu from Shura Sword Sovereign. Kim Hye-sung (Korean voice): Ninja Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, Lil Gideon from Gravity Falls, and Zamazenta from Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Shattered Worlds.

Imbibitor Lunae’s release date in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae banner was showcased in the version 1.3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae will officially debut as a 5-star character in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3, which will be released on August 30, 2023. As is tradition, the first limited-time banner will roll out when this version update hits the live servers.

Here is a list of 4-star units that will be featured on his event warp:

Asta (The Harmony, Fire)

(The Harmony, Fire) March 7th (The Preservation, Ice)

(The Preservation, Ice) Yukong (The Harmony, Imaginary)

This wraps up all the information regarding Lunae and his upcoming banner.