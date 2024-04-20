Who is Jino? Controversial Kick streamer threatens to assault Japanese McDoland’s employee and dox an online community member

Kick streamers have a track record of being in the headlines for provoking controversy. This trend appears to be continuing with Jino (@jinoirl), a streamer with 5.3K followers on his Kick account. The streamer, like one of his predecessors Ramsey "Johnny Somali," has made the news for the wrong reasons while in Japan.

Jino has previously collaborated with Johnny Somali. The latter, of course, was arrested in 2023 in Japan for his antics and has since left the country. Jino has continued staying there and recently, there have been reports indicating that he has been involved in further disturbances.

What did Kick streamer Jino do? Controversy explained

Jino, a Kick streamer, has landed in the headlines after causing a disturbance in Osaka. Much like Johnny Somali, he specializes in IRL (In-Real-Life) streaming, sharing his outings and activities with his audience.

On April 19, 2024, Jino, the streamer, entered a McDonald's located in the Shinsaibashi South district of Osaka while livestreaming. He then livestreamed from inside the establishment, despite being prohibited from doing so. A member of the staff even approached him and attempted to remove the phone.

This action provoked the streamer, who initially threatened to involve law enforcement and even suggested he might resort to physical confrontation with the staff. The Kick streamer said:

"I swear if he broke my phone I would have punched him in his mouth. This is a $1500 phone. You don't touch somebody's phone without speaking. That's weird. I would have called the cops. I'll call the cops on him if he broke my phone. I don't care."

This wasn't the only controversy Jino found himself embroiled in. During a stream on April 20, he used his platform to publicly confront online accounts that had criticized him for his behavior, threatening to dox them. He said:

"I don't know who the f**k is calling cops on me but I know your f**king address. So try again bro. Y'all motherf**kers do not realize, I and Ice Poseidon follow each other on Instagram, right? We DM each other. I can easily call the motherf**ker and get the info I needed to sure your motherf**king a** for harassing me."

This isn't the only instance of Jino getting into trouble. In March 2024, the streamer visited Thailand and was witnessed causing disturbances by confronting locals. Jino was also assaulted live on stream last year in Japan after he and Johnny Somali were seen opposing locals.

Johnny Somali himself has recently made headlines after receiving a permanent ban from Kick. The streamer was caught attempting to affix a picture featuring Adin Ross, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein onto the "Wailing Wall" in Jerusalem, a location considered sacred for the Jewish community.

The former Kick streamer was also subjected to an assault during an IRL live stream in Tel Aviv. This occurred after he initiated a confrontation with a couple of intoxicated individuals.

