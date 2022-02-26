Genshin Impact keeps introducing new characters to the roster with new updates. Each character in the game is unique in terms of their character design. This includes their personalities, their speech patterns, and most importantly their voices.

A character’s voice can sometimes make or break a deal for individuals in a gacha-game like Genshin Impact. Players constantly hear dialog from characters either during general gameplay or from story quests, which has a huge impact on the popularity of the character.

Zhongli is a prime example of how a good voice actor can do justice to a character’s personality and popularity in the game.

Who does Keith Silverstein voice in Genshin Impact?

Keith Silverstein is the English voice actor of Zhongli and has done a great job in bringing out the enigmatic personality of Zhongli that all players love today. Geo Archon Zhongli is one of the most popular playable characters in Genshin Impact who is known for his deep voice and astute dialogs.

The Liyue God has always been a character with mysteries that shroud his personality and his past, which has been well represented by Keith’s voice.

This is all possible due to his 23 years of experience in the voice acting industry. Keith is an American voice actor who has been active in the industry since 1999 and has become a successful and well-renowned professional in his field.

He is best known for lending his voice to the English versions of Japanese games. During his years of voice-acting, Keith Silverstein has voiced a lot of noted characters such as :

Hawkmoth/Gabriel Agreste (Miraculous)

Robert E.O. Speedwagon (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Torbjorn (Overwatch)

Hisoka (Hunter x Hunter)

Masayoshi Shido (Persona 5)

Flynn (SMT 4)

Lupin (Lupin III)

Kimimaro (Naruto)

Vector the Crocodile (Sonic Boom)

Simon Belmont (Castlevania)

Lex Luthor (Batman: Arkham Knight)

The list represents a tiny portion of what Keith Silverstein is known for in his field and his work on Zhongli has been masterfully done.

It is worth mentioning that players can find Keith Silverstein active on Cameo, a platform where one can interact with their favorite celebrity or voice actor and request a personalized video message for any occasion.

Keith charges around 70 USD for personalized messages, whereas the business options will cost around 456 USD. Therefore, players can go to the cameo to commission Keith Silverstein for personalized video messages if they want.

