Who does Kevin Afghani voice in Genshin Impact?

Kevin Afghani is best known as the voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Wonder, but did you know he has also voiced a character in Genshin Impact? For those in need of a refresher, Charles Martinet retired as the voice of those characters after several decades of impressive work back on August 21, 2023. Many gamers pondered who voiced the Nintendo mascot after him.

It was later revealed that Kevin Afghani stepped up to take on one of the most prominent roles in video games. Interestingly, he's only been accredited for a few roles in his career up to this point. Let's focus on his role as Arnold in Genshin Impact, and why Travelers might recognize this VA's line of work.

Kevin Afghani voiced Ask-Me-For-Directions Arnold in Genshin Impact

This is what Arnold looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who were around for Genshin Impact 2.8's Summertime Odyssey might remember Ask-Me-For-Directions Arnold (better known as just Arnold). He was a statue of a night raven that looked like many of the other Immernachtreich subjects in that event. More specifically, Arnold appeared in a few event quests:

Immernachtreich Apokalypse (Part 1)

Immernachtreich Apokalypse (Part 2)

Immernachtreich Apokalypse (Part 3)

Drama Phantasmagoria: Tale of the Sword-Wielding Princess!

This character has not appeared in Genshin Impact since this event. Arnold's voice actor was Kevin Afghani, who, at the time, wasn't well-known. According to IMDb, Kevin's only other role in 2020 was for Spike in Anime Penguin: Red Snow.

Afterwards, he voiced Raditz in Dragon Ball R&R, some general voice lines in the Cuphead series, and, most notably, Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Wonder.

Who is Arnold in Genshin Impact?

The Summertime Odyssey was an event that was only present from July 15, 2022, to August 14, 2022. It's only natural that many Travelers might have forgotten about Arnold or never saw him even if they were playing the game then. Arnold had a crush on Mona, which led to him helping the Travelers and their companions with some knowledge of where to go.

Mona rejected his advances in a humorous fashion several times, yet he continued to offer some brief exposition about hymn locations tied to the event quests. Arnold's last appearance was in a World Quest known as Drama Phantasmagoria: Tale of the Sword-Wielding Princess, where he acted in a play to replace a sick actor.

Arnold's debut is a bit silly (Image via HoYoverse)

It is currently impossible to see him in Genshin Impact as the Golden Apple Archipelago is no longer explorable as of the current version update. Thus, you cannot hear Kevin Afghani speak in this game unless you watch old videos tied to the Summertime Odyssey event. Unless a future patch features Arnold and the other Immernachtreich, you are unlikely to ever hear his voice again in new content.

Ask-Me-For-Directions Arnold was a fun, albeit minor, character in the grand scheme of things. To go from that role to voicing Mario and Luigi a few years later is a huge step up for Kevin Afghani.

Don't forget that Super Mario Wonder is playable on the Nintendo Switch as of October 20, 2023.

