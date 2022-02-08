Who killed Commander Lucas in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 leans heavily into its theme of choice and consequence. By agreeing to help one person, players could be condemning another, which could set alternative events in motion. However, it's worth another playthrough to see a different ending.

In the case of finding out who killed Commander Lucas, it’s one of the earliest examples of this mechanic. How players choose to respond to Aitor is negligible. The identity of the killer is revealed during the game anyways. It’s none other than Hakon.

Dying Light 2: Should you help Hakon or leave him to die?

Hakon is one of several characters shown prominently before the release of Dying Light 2. He’s a Nightrunner, a faction that used to adhere to helping others. After saving the players from being hanged, the Bazaarian is one of the few people they can call a friend or, at the very least, an acquaintance.

Hakon is also a mentor of sorts early on in the game. He’ll show you what life is like in Villedor and even hands-off a few pointers. As the story unfolds, Aiden Caldwell is forced to side with Aitor or Sophie, both of which lead to you uncovering Lucas’ killer and ultimately deciding the fate of Hakon.

As Aiden and Hakon attempt to leave Hakon’s hideout, he takes an arrow to the chest.

Aiden notices a wound on Hakon’s chest in an effort to help Hakon, which looks eerily similar to what Commander Lucas’s Lazarus weapon would do to someone. And here, Aiden puts two and two together to find out Hakon was trying to help him.

Of course, the mastermind behind it all, and the game's antagonist, is Waltz. He was the one who put a hit out on Commander Lucas, and Hakon took the job. The arrow to the chest is Waltz’s way of covering his tracks.

As Aiden Caldwell, the players have a choice to save Hakon or not. However, saving him doesn’t offer much; the friendship essentially ends. Hakon will give some tips on dealing with the assassin. Afterwards, Hakon will disappear for a while.

Letting Hakon fend for himself implies he might die. Regardless of which option you choose, it isn’t the last players will see Hakon in Dying Light 2.

