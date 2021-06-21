Who is Nan in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is her role

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most successful life/community sims out there. All Animal Crossing games feature a diverse roster of characters with varying personalities which makes the community experience all the more real for the players. The title offers a relaxing getaway into a wholesome community, away from the rigors of daily life.

The characters featured in Animal Crossing are surprisingly realistic in terms of their whimsies, shortcomings and outlooks towards life, making it a rich community experience. One such character is Nan, the adorable female goat.

Nan is a 'normal' villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and has featured in nearly all the titles in the series. Her name is possibly derived from the word "Nanny", meaning a female goat, and her catchphrase, "Kid" is possibly a wordplay on the fact that a baby goat is also called a kid.

Also read: How to obtain Wildest Dreams DIY recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Meet the adorable goat villager from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nan

Nan is a black goat with pink freckles on her cheek. She comes across as rather kind and sweet to the player. Being a normal villager, Nan is quite easy to befriend and gets along with almost every other type of villager.

But more often than not, she might get into a conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers, which is surprising since she gets along quite well with lazy, peppy, smug and snooty villagers as well. As a normal villager, Nan is usually up by 6:00 AM, and like other normal and peppy villagers, she too references a friend known as Moppina.

Nan has a knack for playing Horseshoes, but her aim in life is to become an illustrator. Her house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty similar to the one in New Leaf, but with a few differences, like the presence of black-colored Rattan items in her house in New Horizons.

Overall, Nan is one of the friendliest characters players will come across in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who can turn out to be a great friend.

Edited by Gautham Balaji