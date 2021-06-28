Who is Ozzie in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is his role 

The characters featured in the Animal Crossing games are one of the major reasons for the franchise's massive global success. Every Animal Crossing title, including New Horizons, features a diverse roster of interesting characters with varying personalities that make the community experience all the more real for the players.

One of the most adorable characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Ozzie, the lazy Koala. For some reason, the player community seems to have an inclination towards the lazy characters in Animal Crossing, maybe because of their laid back lifestyle and the fact that they are incredibly amicable and easy to get along with.

The name Ozzie is most probably meant to sound like the word "Aussie," which means Australian, a reference to the fact that koalas are largely found in Australia. His Japanese name is "Donguri," which means acorn.

Meet the adorable but lazy koala from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ozzie

Ozzie has been a part of the Animal Crossing franchise since the very first title, Animal Forest. His house in Animal Forest and New Leaf are quite similar, but in New Horizons, there have been some minor changes, especially to the flooring.

Ozzie can always be seen smiling (and ironically wearing an 'energetic' t-shirt) and he is a really friendly fellow. Being a lazy villager, he gets along with almost every personality type in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including the normal, peppy, smug, and sisterly villagers. However, he might get into occasional conflicts with the jock and snooty villagers, mainly because they disapprove of his laid back lifestyle.

But Ozzie is a great friend to be around, especially if the players are looking for someone to talk to about food, comics or superheroes and other activities involving relaxation and food. Although he is a lazy villager, his prime goal in life is to become a pro golfer.

Overall, Ozzie is an amicable villager and one of the best friends that players can make in the game, if chilling and relaxing is the order of the day.

